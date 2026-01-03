2025 NFL Playoffs: 3 Super Bowl LX matchups that everyone wants to see

There are a ton of possibilities for Super Bowl LX in February, and we could see a year where the Super Bowl matchup features two different teams. We've seen the Kansas City Chiefs, for example, own the AFC for nearly a decade.

But with the Chiefs out of the playoffs, the AFC could be wide open. The other two regulars in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, both have flaws of their own, so the Super Bowl prediction you have might be totally off.

Let's dive into three Super Bowl LX matchups that would be must-watch television.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears

The Jacksonville Jaguars have actually never been to the Super Bowl in their franchise's history and have only been to the AFC Championship Game three times. The Jaguars would be the new kids on the block, and the same goes for the Chicago Bears. Chicago last made the Super Bowl with Lovie Smith at the helm back in 2006, but they lost to the Indianapolis Colts.

This would be a fun, new, and exciting matchup that most of the NFL world would enjoy. It'd be a massive break from some of the more familiar teams we've seen playing in February.

Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers

Two teams that are regulars in the playoffs but have not gotten over the hump in recent years, the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers would make for another fun Super Bowl. For years now, the Bills have fallen short in the postseason, mostly thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Josh Allen won't have to deal with that this year.

The Niners have also fallen short of winning it all in the 2019 and 2023 seasons, thanks to the Chiefs as well. One of these two squads could get the playoff monkey off their back with a win here, and while the two teams are regulars in the playoffs, seeing these football towns getting a ring would make for nice viewing.

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks

This would be a rematch of Super Bowl 48, when the Legion of Boom Seattle Seahawks' defense tore apart the NFL's best offense that year. Peyton Manning was in his second year with the Denver Broncos and had an all-time great regular season, throwing for an NFL-record 55 passing touchdowns that still stands to this day.

Denver and Seattle are two totally different teams now and are both led by younger quarterbacks. The Broncos are fielding the best pass rush in the league, and the Seahawks might have the most well-rounded squad in the postseason.

Both Denver and Seattle have since struggled in the playoffs. The Broncos won it all in 2015, and the Seahawks failed to repeat in 2014. Since then, both franchises have largely had forgettable seasons.