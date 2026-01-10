2025 NFL Playoffs: 3 teams with the best shot to win Super Bowl LX

The playoffs appear to be wide open this year, as most teams do have a legitimate shot at winning it all this year. There are a few, however, that clearly don't stand a chance. The upcoming Wild Card Round will tell us a lot about how the playoffs will go down.

All but two teams will be in action this weekend, as the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks each earned the first-round bye and top seed in their respective conferences. Saturday's action sees the LA Rams facing the Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers playing the Chicago Bears for a third time this year.

Let's talk about three teams with the best shot at winning Super Bowl LX in February.

These three teams have the best shot to win Super Bowl LX

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams won it all back in 2021 and might be the team you trust the most to come out of the NFC. Matthew Stafford has been excellent this year and owns a 5-2 playoff record with the Rams, along with a 109.2 passer rating. You'd ideally like to see the defense play a bit better, but the Rams should be able to take care of business in the Wild Card Round against the Carolina Panthers. They have won on the road in the playoffs many times before and can definitely do it again.

Denver Broncos

People want to keep talking about how the Denver Broncos are frauds, but there really isn't a reason that sticks. This team won 11 games in a row at one point and are the first seed in the AFC for a reason. When you look at this team, they have everything it takes to win it all - they have a franchise QB, the ability to protect him at a high level, and the ability to create pressure on opposing QBs.

The Broncos may very well not win the Super Bowl, but they're just two home wins away from making it, and this team has lost three total home games since the start of the 2024 NFL Season.

Buffalo Bills

While I am not sure the rest of the Buffalo Bills roster is good enough outside of Josh Allen, this team does have a shot. For years, the Bills have fallen short in the playoffs, and it's been mostly thanks to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who aren't in the postseason. Sure, the Bills have to go on the road in the playoffs, but the one thing that has been in their way isn't even present this year.

Perhaps this year could be the year for Josh Allen and the Bills. If not, it might be time for some serious conversations about this franchise. Allen and the Bills are 7-6 in the playoffs together, but Allen himself has played out of his mind and has taken entire games over in the postseason.