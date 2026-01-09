2025 NFL Season: Football food for thought for Wild Card weekend

Off a very unpredictable 2025 NFL regular season, the playoff field is set. There are seven new division champions from a year ago. The Philadelphia Eagles were the lone repeat winners from a year ago.

The Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, and San Francisco 49ers all lost at least 11 games in 2024, and all reached the playoffs.

While the AFC’s Denver Broncos and the NFC’s Seattle Seahawks sit and wait, here’s a quick look at all six first-round matchups.

Saturday, Jan. 10

L.A. Rams (12-5) at Carolina (8-9): In Week 13 at Charlotte, Dave Canales’s club cooled off a hot Matthew Stafford—forcing him into three turnovers as Carolina came away with a 31-28 triumph. Still, the Panthers come into this game losers of their last two games. Meanwhile, Sean McVay’s club are 3-3 in their last six contests. The Panthers are making their first playoff appearance since 2017, while the Rams have reached the postseason for the third straight year. Can McVay’s rushing defense snap their late-season slump?

Green Bay (9-7-1) at Chicago (11-6): For the third time in six weeks, this longtime NFL rivalry is renewed. Both the Packers and Bears won meetings at home this season, but each heads into this game on a down note. Chicago dropped its final two games to the Niners and Lions, respectively, while Matt LaFleur’s club is in the midst of a four-game skid. Ben Johnson’s spirited club led the NFL in takeaways (33) and turnover differential (plus-22), but also allowed 47 offensive touchdowns and a whopping 415 points in 17 games.

Sunday, Jan. 11

Buffalo (12-5) at Jacksonville (13-4): Sean McDermott’s club heads south to Jacksonville for the first time since 2021, and these franchises clash in the playoffs for the third time. McDermott’s first season with the Bills resulted in a wild card berth and a 10-3 first-round loss at Jacksonville. Liam Coen’s team brings an eight-game winning streak into this clash between the Bills’ top-ranked ground attack and the Jaguars’ No. 1 run defense. Buffalo now owns the league’s longest active playoff streak at seven straight seasons.

San Francisco (12-5) at Philadelphia (11-6): It’s a meeting between the last three NFC champions. The teams clash in the postseason for the second time in four years, the latest a 31-7 home victory by the Birds in the 2022 NFC title game. 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan led his battered team to 12 wins one year after finishing 6-11 and in the NFC West basement. The Eagles are in the playoffs for the fifth straight year. The reigning Super Bowl champs have lost twice as many games this season as they did in 2024.

L.A. Chargers (11-6) at New England (14-3): For the second straight year, Jim Harbaugh’s team has won 11 games and is in the playoffs. It’s the first time the Chargers have made consecutive trips to the postseason since the team won four straight AFC West titles from 2006-09. Elsewhere, it has been a staggering turnaround at Foxborough. The Patriots, 4-13 in 2024, tied the league record for the most improvement in terms of wins from one season to the next. Can the Bolts keep Justin Herbert upright?

Monday, Jan. 12

Houston (12-5) at Pittsburgh (10-7): Here’s something new for a franchise that is making its ninth trip to the playoffs in 15 seasons dating back to 2011. The Texans are a wild card team for the first time, are riding a nine-game winning streak, and head coach DeMeco Ryans brings the league’s top-ranked defense to this clash. The Steelers’ ugly current six-game postseason losing streak dates back to the 2016 AFC title game at New England, with Mike Tomlin’s club outscored a combined 230-148 in those six setbacks.