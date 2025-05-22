2025 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's top head coaches

4. Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

What Dan Campbell has been able to do for the Detroit Lions franchise is flat-out amazing, and I will be the first to admit that I truly did not think Campbell was going to be the answer, but his personality and the culture he's establish within this team is really indicative of the city itself.

The Lions finished with 15 wins in the 2024 NFL Season, and if it was not for some brutal defensive injuries, we may have been watching this team in the Super Bowl. Campbell and the Lions are at the height of their powers, and he comes in at no. 4 in our head coach power rankings.

3. Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders

On his second head coaching stop in the NFL, Dan Quinn went 12-5 in the regular season in 2024 and also won his first two playoff games, getting within just one game of the Super Bowl. The Washington Commanders may be many people's favorite bet to win it all in 2025.

Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn reshaped this franchise immediately, and it seems like Quinn has already improved as a head coach from his first stop with the Atlanta Falcons, where he did appear in a Super Bowl.

2. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

A future Hall of Fame head coach, Sean McVay won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 and have turned this team into a juggernaut. He's simply a whiz and arguably the best head coach in the league. It would be a shock if he didn't win multiple more Super Bowls across the rest of his coaching career.

1. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Now a three-time Super Bowl champion and one of the winningest head coaches of all-time, Andy Reid is still the best in the league, and a Super Bowl loss in 2024 won't change that. The Chiefs have made it to the Super Bowl in 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

That is simply ridiculous. Now sure, Patrick Mahomes has helped, but Reid's influence on this roster is felt weekly. He's no. 1 in our power rankings.