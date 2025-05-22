There are a small handful of teams across the NFL that could be in contention for the league's best record in 2025. Let's cover them here. Winning just one game in the NFL is incredibly tough, so the teams that are able to finish with winning records and even win double-digit games are truly incredible.

A few teams across the NFL do have a legitimate shot at finishing with the best record in the league in 2025, and while there is no distinct award for that, it is absolutely an accomplishment worth talking about. Which four teams could compete for the league's best record in 2025?

Predicting NFL teams that could compete for league's best record in 2025

Detroit Lions (15-2 in 2024)

The Detroit Lions had the best record in the NFL last year, and while they did lose both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson, the sheer talent of this roster could help them stack a ton of wins. Jared Goff has also proven himself again to be an elite QB, so while I don't necessarily think that Detroit is again going to win 15 games, there is a path for them to have the best record in the league in 2025.

Los Angeles Rams (10-7 in 2024)

The Los Angeles Rams have a very good roster and ended the 2024 NFL Season going 9-3. While their 10-7 record and negative point differential might scare you away here, I look at this in the opposite direction, as their 12-game stretch in 2024 was much more indicative of just how good this team is, and they added a good bit of talent in the offseason.

Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford can absolutely lead this team to a ton of wins in 2025.

Buffalo Bills (13-4 in 2024)

The Buffalo Bills have quite an easy schedule in the 2025 NFL Season, and given how good this team is in the regular season, they could at least finish with the top record in the AFC. Buffalo again lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, so if you ask me, I am not sure the Bills care so much about the regular season - they know that the playoffs is where the job really begins.

Baltimore Ravens (13-4 in 2024)

Another 13-4 AFC team in 2024, the Baltimore Ravens, much like the Bills, dominate in the regular season but crumble in the postseason. The Ravens have actually not won multiple games in a single playoff since 2012, so their playoff success, or lack thereof, is noticeable.

The roster talent and greatness of Lamar Jackson could propel this team to the best record in the NFL and perhaps the top seed in the AFC.