2026 NFL Mock Draft: Browns already being mocked the top collegiate QB

We have not even gotten to the preseason yet, but the 2026 NFL mock drafts are already out in full force. And for the Cleveland Browns, many of these mock drafts have them front and center and making what may end up being an insanely logical selection.

Tankathon.com's 2026 NFL mock draft has the Browns already selecting Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and the starting QB of the Texas Longhorns.

Is it Arch Manning or bust for the Cleveland Browns?

And you know what; this could end up being an ideal scenario for Cleveland, who currently has a QB room occupied by Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. The Browns did shockingly select two QBs during the NFL Draft, and it was Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel who went before Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.

Cleveland taking two swings at the QB position does make a lot of sense, but what is also clear here is that this team is likely not going to be very good in the 2025 NFL Season, and that might just pave the way for the team to be in line to draft Arch Manning, who is firmly on pace to be the no. 1 QB taken when the NFL Draft heads to Pittsburgh next year.

The Browns didn't realize what they had in Baker Mayfield and sent him packing in favor of Deshaun Watson, who has been among the worst QBs in the NFL since arriving. He also tore his Achilles tendon two times, and is likely not suiting up at all in 2025.

It's a possibility that a total house-cleaning happens with this franchise following 2025, with the biggest cleaning being done in the QB room. This could be the best long-term scenario for the Browns that this franchise has seen.

And you have to wonder if Browns fans themselves are already thinking about the possibility of Arch Manning being on their favorite team.