2025 NFL Predictions: 1 insanely bold prediction for each NFC North team

Chicago Bears - Bears win nine or 10 games and earn an NFC Wild Card spot

Roster-wise, this could be the best Chicago Bears roster we have seen in quite some time. It's clear that GM Ryan Poles knew he had to get more serious about getting better in the trenches, and he did just that. Them hiring Ben Johnson was also a great move, and I truly believe Chicago has built something special for the 2025 NFL Season.

Much of this is going to hinge on Caleb Williams being able to take a step forward, but he wasn't bad in 2024 given the circumstances. You'd ideally love to see him get rid of the ball quicker and just avoid sacks more than he did in 2024.

It's a realistic goal for Williams to hit with a Ben Johnson offense. With Chicago likely fielding a top-12 offense and defense in 2025, this team is going to win nine or 10 games in 2025 and earn a Wild Card spot.

Minnesota Vikings - Minnesota finishes with a losing record in 2025

Guys, let's pump the brakes on the Minnesota Vikings a bit. This team is essentially starting a rookie QB in the 2025 NFL Season, and while I understand the hype with JJ McCarthy especially given recent rookie QB success, McCarthy is a different player.

He's just 22 years old and does not have the wealth of collegiate experience that Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels have. Nix and Daniels having all of that football under their belts is a huge reason why they found immediate success in the NFL.

The Vikings may largely be a decent team, but they'll finish with a losing record in the 2025 NFL Season and be on the outside looking in. That doesn't mean all is lost, as this roster is quite good and could really hit their stride in the 2026 season when McCarthy gets that crucial first year under his belt.

Minnesota will go from 14 wins to at most eight in 2025.