2025 NFL Predictions: Complete playoff predictions as Week 5 approaches

NFC Playoff Teams

1. Detroit Lions

I am seeing the Detroit Lions blowing out opponents again. If the Lions can get healthy down the stretch, something they were not able to do in the 2024 NFL Season, this team could use the no. 1 overall seed to make that Super Bowl run.

The Lions losing Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn in the offseason hasn't seemed to have impacted them thus far.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the most battle-tested teams in the NFC and could again win the NFC South. Baker Mayfield is playing out of his mind for the third year in a row, and both sides of the ball are just stocked with solid talent.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

I did originally predict the Eagles to lose the NFC East this year to the Washington Commanders, but I am changing that now. The Eagles have started the season 4-0, but they haven't looked great. Despite the odd start, the Washington Commanders have been dealing with a ton of injuries, and I am not sure they'll have the roster talent to compete with Philly late in the season.

4. Los Angeles Rams

A bad loss to the 49ers in Week 5 does not change my thinking here - the LA Rams will claw their way through the season and win the NFC West.

5. Green Bay Packers

Not having won a game in two weeks now, the 2-1-1 Green Bay Packers are going to be a good team, but it's going to be yet another season if this team losing the NFC North. They have the talent, but the Detroit Lions are just so good.

6. Washington Commanders

Washington is a well-coached team and will find their way into the postseason, but it's again going to be via a Wild Card seed.

7. Seattle Seahawks

I may have been wrong about the Seattle Seahawks. They feel like one of the seven best teams in the NFC right now, as both sides of the ball have been very efficient this year.