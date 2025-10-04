NFL Power Rankings: Ranking top MVP candidates approaching Week 5 action

The MVP race is totally up for grabs through the first month of the 2025 NFL Season. Let's power rank the top candidates. Not only is the MVP up for grabs, but the AFC has been a disastrous conference thus far, so the entire league feels wide open at the moment.

The MVP award is likely going to be won by a quarterback yet again, but I guess things could change. The last non-QB to win the MVP was Adrian Peterson back in the 2012 NFL Season. It's been quarterbacks from 2013 and on. After the first month of the 2025 NFL Season, while there isn't a clear-cut favorite, there are some obvious candidates.

We power ranked the top MVP candidates approaching Week 5 action. Let's get into it here.

Power ranking the top MVP candidates approaching Week 5 action in 2025

6. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love is completing nearly 70% of his passes and has thrown eight touchdowns against just one interception this year. Love has been insanely efficient, and while the Packers have failed to win a game two weeks in a row now, I get the sense that a hot-streak is coming. The Packers do have a solid group of playmakers around Love, and he's in his third year as a starter

The Packers are a well-coached, well-run organization and have had many MVPs during their franchise's existence. The stars might end up lining up well for Jordan Love to win the MVP.

5. Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oddly enough, Baker Mayfield has not even completed 60% of his passes this year, but he's tossed eight touchdowns against just one interception, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a strong 3-1 on the season. Mayfield has thrown 49 touchdown passes since the start of the 2024 NFL Season and might have a new, elite weapon in Emeka Egbuka.

Mayfield would have to guide the Buccaneers to a top-3 seed in the NFC, but that is definitely possible, and with the veteran QB being one of the most prolific passers in the NFL, I would not rule it out.