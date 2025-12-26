2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated top-5 mock draft approaching Week 17 action

The final NFL Draft order in 2026 could vary a lot from how it looks right now, as there are a ton of bad teams in the league ahead of Week 17, and even though there are only two weeks left, a lot could happen in those two weeks.

Some team could end up making a key selection at the top of the NFL Draft that changes their franchise for the better for years to come, but a team could also do the opposite as well. In the NFL more than any other league, drafting and developing is key.

Approaching Week 17, let's crack open a top five mock draft.

1. New York Jets (via NYG) - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Trade! The New York Jets trade up three spots with the New York Giants to take Fernando Mendoza - the Jets have a ton of NFL Draft capital in 2026 and 2027 thanks to the trades of Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, so they could make a 'godfather' type of offer for that top pick.

2. Las Vegas Raiders - Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The Las Vegas Raiders have to 'settle' for Dante Moore with the second overall pick. The Raiders would likely want Mendoza, but with the Jets moving up, Vegas takes Moore and at least begins to get serious about the QB position.

The AFC West is loaded with QB talent, so the Raiders have a clear path forward.

3. Washington Commanders (via CLE) - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Another huge move here sees the Washington Commanders trading up a few spots from their current seventh overall pick. The Commanders need young talent just about everywhere, but they make a move up the board for Caleb Downs, who might just be the best defensive prospect in the country.

4. New York Giants - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The New York Giants not only get some extra capital from moving down, but they also get a top prospect in Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State. With the Giants needing another wide receiver and Malik Nabers recovering from a torn ACL, taking Tyson could add a much-needed element to the offense, as the foundation seems to be in a good spot.

5. Tennessee Titans - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Tennessee Titans might have the worst roster in the NFL, so they should focus on hammering away at the most important positions on the team. With Cam Ward in place, the Titans snag David Bailey from Texas A&M at pick five. Bailey has 17.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks in 2025 and was an All-American.