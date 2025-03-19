There could be some uncertain starting quarterback situations in the NFC. Let's try to predict all 16 starting QBs for the 2025 NFL Season. The disparity in talent between NFC and AFC quarterbacks is stark. There may not be more than five legitimate franchise passers in the NFL.

This could keep the conference wide open for the next couple of years as teams try to figure out a franchise QB situation. The NFC saw the Philadelphia Eagles represent the conference in the Super Bowl LIX.

With there not being many truly elite teams or QBs in this conference, could we see the Eagles make another run, or will another team have something to say about it? Before we get there, let's predict all 16 starting QBs in the NFC for the 2025 NFL Season.

2025 NFL Predictions: Predicting all 16 NFC starting quarterbacks

Arizona Cardinals - Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals doubled their win total from 2023 to 2024, going from four to eight wins. It would not shock me if they ended up winning a couple more games in the 2025 NFL Season.

Atlanta Falcons - Michael Penix Jr

After the failed Kirk Cousins experiment, the Atlanta Falcons feel fully all-in on Michael Penix Jr, who got limited action in the 2024 NFL Season. Penix has an accurate arm with a silky-smooth release and is in a situation where he's got a ton of talent around him on offense.

Carolina Panthers - Bryce Young

Bryce Young seemed to show a good bit following his benching in the 2024 NFL Season. If he can't put it all together in 2025, it would not shock me if the Panthers decided to go in a different direction, as their roster is in a solid, win-now spot.

Chicago Bears - Caleb Williams

Throwing just six interceptions in an NFL season for even the best QBs is impressive, but Caleb Williams being able to do it as a rookie was a huge plus of the shaky season in 2024. With Ben Johnson in town now, the Bears could end up competing for a Wild Card spot in the wide-open conference.

Dallas Cowboys - Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott will be returning from a nasty hamstring injury suffered during the 2024 NFL Season. Prescott is a very efficient QB, but feels a lot closer to being a different version of Kirk Cousins than being a truly elite QB in the NFL.

Detroit Lions - Jared Goff

Jared Goff has revived his career with the Detroit Lions, but they did go one-and-done in the postseason in 2024. A healthier defensive roster could yield deeper playoff results for the Lions in the 2025 NFL Season. Goff is one of the more efficient QBs in the NFL.

Green Bay Packers - Jordan Love

Winning 11 games in 2024, the Green Bay Packers might be able to make a run at the NFC North title in 2025 if Jordan Love can break through into the elite status. It feels like he and the Packers are right on the edge of greatness.

Los Angeles Rams - Matthew Stafford

Back with the Los Angeles Rams for another season, Matthew Stafford is still one of the best QBs in the NFL and has really shown no signs of slowing down. This wil be Stafford's fifth season with the Rams.