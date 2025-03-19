The New England Patriots might have something special here with Drake Maye, but will they be able to make the most of the Maye era? The one way to fail your QB is to surround him with a bad offensive line and a poor supporting cast. Heading into Drake Maye's first season in the NFL, the Pats fielded what was easily the least-talented offense in the NFL.

In free agency this year, the Pats have made some notable signings. Below is a list of some of their key signings on the offensive side of the ball:



RT Morgan Moses

C Garrett Bradbury

OG Wes Schweitzer

WR Mack Hollins

TE Austin Hooper

More work is needed on offense. The Patriots need a franchise left tackle and some wide receiver help. Can they land both in this mock draft?

Patriots NFL Mock Draft: Can they make the most of Drake Maye era?

4. Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The New England Patriots use their fourth overall pick on Armand Membou from Missouri. The main thing with Membou is that he is probably kicking inside at the NFL level, so he can perhaps occupy the left guard spot with Garrett Bradbury at center and Mike Onwenu kicking back inside to guard.

Bradbury was a recent signing and does have a ton of starting experience, but didn't have the best tenure with his first team, the Minnesota Vikings. Maybe a new team will help Bradbury establish himself as a steady center.

38. Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Available at the top of the second round, the New England Patriots take Mike Green from Marshall to add to their pass rush department. The Pats did also sign Harold Landry, who played for Mike Vrabel in Tennessee. Adding Green and Landry to the pass rush unit does make the Patriots quite scary for the next few seasons.