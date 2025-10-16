2025 NFL Season: 5 key statistics for Week 7 that you must know

The Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings return to action this week. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens get some time off.

Sean McDermott’s club has dropped two straight after a 4-0 start. John Harbaugh’s club is in the midst of an ugly four-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, there are still 30 teams in action this week.

Take a look at 5 key numbers for Week 7

4

It’s been a somewhat-surprising start for Mike Tomlin’s team. While the Pittsburgh Steelers own a 4-1 record, the rival Bengals (2-4), Ravens (1-5), and Browns (1-5) have combined for four victories. In fact, while Tomlin’s club is riding a three-game winning streak, Cincinnati (4), Baltimore (4), and Cleveland (3) have combined to lose their last 11 contests. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco makes his second start for Cincinnati. Tomlin’s improving club has turned over the ball just three times in its first five games.

6

The Carolina Panthers are 3-3. It’s the first time since Week 10 of 2021 that the team was not below the .500 mark. A big reason for their current two-game winning streak has a running game led by former Cowboys’ 1,000-yard runner Rico Dowdle. In his last two outings with the Panthers, he’s totaled 53 attempts for 389 yards and three scores. In his last eight starts dating back to his days with Dallas, Dowdle has rushed for 980 yards (3 TDs) on 176 carries, and run for 100-plus yards in six of those contests.

5

Back to the Panthers and this time, their defense. Denver Broncos’ linebacker Nik Bonitto leads the NFL with eight sacks. He’s one of eight players in the league this season with at least five QB traps. Meanwhile, Dave Canales’s club has totaled five sacks as a team in six games. This may be a week that Carolina’s pass rush finally breaks out. The Panthers clash with the winless Jets. Last Sunday in London, Jets’ quarterback Justin Fields was sacked nine times. New York has given up 25 quarterback traps during its 0-6 start.

30

Six games into 2025 and Dan Campbell’s club has either lit up the scoreboard or been average at best when it comes to its offensive production. Back in Week 1, the Detroit Lions were stifled by the Green Bay Packers, 27-13. This past Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium, Campbell’s team had its issues with the Kansas City defense in a 30-17 setback. Hence, the Lions have scored a combined 30 points in their two losses this season. In each of the club’s four victories, Detroit has lit up the scoreboard for 34-plus points.

8

Apparently, the “12th Man” in the Pacific Northwest has been on vacation for over a year now. At one time, playing the Seahawks at Seattle was a nightmare. Combine the quality of the team with an incredibly boisterous crowd and opposing offenses had their hands full. Under second-year head coach Mike Macdonald, the ‘Hawks are a combined 14-9 in 23 contests. They are also 10-4 in their last 14 games after a 4-5 start in ’24, But Macdonald’s team is a stunning 4-8 at home over that stretch (1-2 in 2025).