NFL Predictions: Predicting every last place team for the 2025 season

There will obviously be eight last place teams for the 2025 NFL Season. Let's predict them right here. Finishing last place in a division is never good, but these teams do end up with higher picks in the NFL Draft.

With how many players are on an NFL roster, it takes quite a bit of solid draft picks and other players to build a competitive team, so it's no surprise that there are a lot of below-average and even bad teams in the NFL.

With the regular season beginning in less than a month, the projected bad teams for 2025 are definitely no secret. Let's predict every single last place team for 2025.

Predicting every single last place team for 2025

AFC North - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a dysfunctional QB room and no long-term answer in sight, so it should come as no surprise that they'll finish last in the AFC North for the 2025 NFL Season.

AFC South - Tennessee Titans

Rookie QB Cam Ward is going to have an uphill battle to make it in the NFL. If you couple that with the Tennessee Titans' shaky roster, them coming in last place in the weaker AFC South is a lock, but it could end up benefitting them for the long-term, as they'll land another top draft pick in 2026.

AFC East - New York Jets

Justin Fields as a starting QB is quite laughable - that enough is going to bring the New York Jets down, but a year one coaching staff will also contribute.

AFC West - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have the displeasure of playing in the toughest division in the NFL. They sport the worst starting QB in the division in Geno Smith and the worst head coach in Pete Carroll, but to be fair, Carroll is a very solid coach and a Super Bowl champion. Anyway, outside of head coach and quarterback, the rest of the roster is quite underwhelming outside of a few high-end players, so it's going to be a tough season for the Raiders in 2025.