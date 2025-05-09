2025 NFL Schedule Release: Could Falcons be the league's breakout team?

The Atlanta Falcons may have what it takes to be a breakout team in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's dive into their opponents for 2025. The Falcons signed Kirk Cousins and drafted Michael Penix Jr last year, and while both moves together seemed confusing, Atlanta may have landed a franchise QB if Penix pans out.

They do have a strong roster, as their offensive personnel is quite good. Frankly, this team has the makeup to be a breakout squad in 2025, and there is usually one or two of those teams per year in the NFL. Let's see what the Falcons opponents look like for the 2025 NFL Season.

Home

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

Seattle Seahawks

Washington Commanders

The home slate for the Atlanta Falcons absolutely has some winnable games, as games against the Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Dolphins, and Seahawks are all well in reach, and Atlanta could be favored in those contests. They do welcome juggernauts to town in the Bills, Rams, and Commanders. All three teams have 'laid and egg' at times, so we can't rule out one of those games being a victory.

On paper, the Falcons really have a solid roster. GM Terry Fontenot has come under fire for some of his moves, but this team is set-up to surprise in 2025. What does their away slate look like?

Away

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arizona Cardinals

New England Patriots

New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers

Indianapolis Colts

Minnesota Vikings

The Falcons away schedule is littered with winnable games. The biggest game might be their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, but they are likely starting de-facto rookie QB JJ McCarthy, so you never know how that game could wind up.

Atlanta being in the NFC South is a huge advantage here, as they might be able to capitalize on the Panthers and Saints. The Buccaneers may also be due for a regression in 2025. While the Falcons had an up-and-down 2024 season that led to the benching of Kirk Cousins, the Falcons could shock in 2025.