The Kansas City Chiefs will look to make the Super Bowl for the fourth year in a row in 2025. Who is on their schedule? The Chiefs failed to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row, and the last time the Chiefs lost in the Super Bowl, which was 2020 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they lost in the AFC Championship Game the year prior.

Given that the roster might not be quite as good as you think, the Chiefs might not be the juggernaut they usually are in the regular and postseason. Patrick Mahomes might still have more magic up his sleeve, though. As we get closer to the official schedule release on May 14th, let's look at the Chiefs 2025 opponents.

2025 NFL Schedule Release: Full list of the Kansas City Chiefs opponents

Home

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Baltimore Ravens

Detroit Lions

Quite the hard home schedule - the Kansas City Chiefs will face, of their nine home games, seven playoff teams from the 2024 NFL Season. The only teams on their home schedule to not make the playoffs last year include the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders.

Both teams can be a bit frisky, though, so I am not sure the Chiefs are going to have the easiest time here. I could see path to six home wins, as it's nearly impossible to go into Arrowhead and win.

Away

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas Cowboys

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Giants

Tennessee Titans

Buffalo Bills

A much easier away slate should help balance things out for the defending AFC Champions. There might not be more than a loss or two here on their away schedule. Losing one of their away divisional games is on the table, and a loss at the Buffalo Bills could happen as well, as they lost against the Bills in the regular season in 2024.

This could be another double-digit win season for the Kansas City Chiefs, as the path to 12 wins, for example, is pretty obvious.