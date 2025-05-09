The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX in the 2024 NFL Season. Let's check out their opponents for the 2025 season. It was a true blowout win for the Eagles. Can they win two Super Bowls in a row and make it back in 2025?

My personal opinion says no, but I guess I could be wrong. Philly definitely has their share of tough games in the coming season, and if you couple that with the potential for a Super Bowl hangover, Philly might not be able to stack a ton of wins in 2025.

Let's check out their opponents for the coming year.

2025 NFL Schedule Release: Full list of the Philadelphia Eagles opponents

Home

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Rams

Definitely not the easiest home slate, the Eagles should be able to win games quite easily against the Cowboys, Giants, Bears, and Raiders. The other games may honestly be a coinflip. The one downside to being a good team is usually getting a pretty tough schedule the following season. The NFC East is set to face the AFC West in 2025, and the AFC West had three double-digit playoff teams.

Away

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs



Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

Buffalo Bills

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If anything, I am sure NFL teams would prefer to play their hardest games at home. Well, unfortunately for the Eagles, their away slate is much tougher than their home games. Seven of their nine away games in 2025 are against double-digit win playoff teams from 2024.

Given that many teams who win the Super Bowl tend to regress a bit in the following season, Philly struggling in their away contests is absolutely on the table. A big thing to note here is that most of their away games will feature their opponent having the better QB, and in mant instances, that is how games are decided in today's NFL.