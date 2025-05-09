One of the top teams in football; the Detroit Lions will try to make a Super Bowl push in the 2025 NFL Season. Who are their opponents? On paper, I believe the Lions are the best team in the NFL, and I'm not sure it's up for discussion.

They're elite where it matters the most but did have to deal with some devastating injuries in 2024. Those injuries ultimately derailed their season, as they went one-and-done in the NFL playoffs after securing the no. 1 seed and the first-round bye.

Let's see who they are set to face in the 2025 NFL Season.

2025 NFL Schedule Release: Full list of the Detroit Lions opponents

Home

Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A pretty 'ho-hum' home schedule for the Detroit Lions in 2025 should set them up to be quite good here. The NFC North outside of Detroit is a pretty tough division, so all three of their divisional home games will not be easy. However, it should balance out with games against the Browns, Cowboys, Giants, and Steelers. None of those teams really have much going for them in 2025.

I could see the Lions going 7-1 at home in 2025, and they may need to do just that given how tough their away games will be...

Away

Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Rams

Have you seen a tougher slate of games for an opponent before? You could make an argument that all nine of these teams will make the postseason in 2025. Seven of them did in 2024, and only the Bears and Bengals did not, but Cincy did go 9-8 and have an elite offense.

If Detroit is able to win seven of their eight home games in 2025, they may only need to win three of their away games to simply get into the postseason. If they could somehow grab five of these victories, they could be in a great spot to win around 12 games, which could be enough for another NFC North title.