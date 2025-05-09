NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team's top offensive playmaker for 2025

Part of what makes offenses great is having an elite weapon. Let's rank every team's best offensive weapon for the 2025 NFL Season. This list is truly going to reveal which teams have an elite weapon (or two), and which teams do not have one at all.

The NFL is becoming more of an offensive-focused league, so we are seeing teams loading up on this side of the ball in hopes of being able to create mismatches against top defenses. We took the liberty of ranking every team's best offensive weapon and ranking them here.

As you can imagine, wide receivers are littered all over this list, so let's get into it.

NFL Power Rankings: Wide receivers takeover top of offensive weapon list

32. Stefon Diggs, WR, New England Patriots

Stefon Diggs is old and is coming off of a torn ACL. He's the New England Patriots 'best' weapon, but that might not be saying much. However, the Pats did add a ton of talent on offense this offseason, so there is reason to believe that this unit is on the right track.

31. Calvin Ridley, WR, Tennessee Titans

A good-not-great receiver, Calvin Ridley is a 1,000-yard player and is probably going to be the go-to target for rookie QB Cam Ward.

30. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

Courland Sutton is fine, but he's not a legitimate no. 1 wide receiver and is not someone the Denver Broncos need to extend for a ton of money. He's got one more year left on his deal.

29. Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Rashee Rice's 2025 season still seems to be up in the air a bit. I am not sure anyone truly knows what happens with the player, but he's the best weapon for the Kansas City Chiefs, which isn't saying much.

28. Tet McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

I am going to do a bit of predicting here - Tet McMillan is an alpha-type of wide receiver who Bryce Young should be able to form a connection with for a crucial year three.

27. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Clearly not the player he once was, Alvin Kamara is still a dual-threat weapon and probably still has a couple more decent years left in the tank.

26. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

Deebo Samuel was almost my choice here, but Terry McLaurin has been a more consistent wide receiver and should have a career year with Samuel now in the picture.

25. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Having 1,000 yards in each season of his career, Mike Evans is on his way to the Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible, but he's been in the league since 2014 and has a lot of tread on his tires.