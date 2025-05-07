On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers swung a major trade and sent George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, and the primary compensation was a third-round pick, which might be great value for Pittsburgh. It's clear that this team might be in a mode to take a huge swing in the 2026 NFL Draft for a future franchise QB.

Steelers fans might have to deal with a losing record for the first time in their lives, but I guess you never know with this team. At first glance, their schedule is flat-out tough for the 2025 NFL Season.

Let's get into their home and away games.

2025 NFL Schedule Release: Full list of the Pittsburgh Steelers opponents

Home

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Buffalo Bills

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Miami Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts

Seattle Seahawks

A pretty tough home slate for the Pittsburgh Steelers features two NFC North juggernauts visiting in the Packers and Vikings, but the Steelers should not rule out the frisky Dolphins or Seahawks. And I would honestly chalk up that game against the Buffalo Bills as a loss for obvious reasons.

Pittsburgh does tend to play quite well at home, but with a bad roster and no clear starting QB, we could be looking at one of the worst teams in football in 2025, and a tough home schedule is not helping that case.

Away

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Los Angeles Chargers

There are also home tough games on the away schedule. The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers were two playoff teams in 2024, and I am picking the New England Patriots as one of my breakout teams for 2025, so they could be a lot better than expected.

With the New York Jets also on the menu, Pittsburgh could have some unexpectedly tough away games in 2025. When you look at their entire schedule for the upcoming season, is there a path to five wins with the current roster? I am not so sure.