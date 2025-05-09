The Green Bay Packers schedule for the 2025 NFL Season is certainly not easy. Let's take a look at their opponents for the coming season. The NFC North is again going to be the best division in football, and the Packers are a huge part of that.

From 2023 into 2024, they improved by two wins and definitely turned into a more consistent team. However, they aren't quite great yet but are definitely on the cusp of getting there. It'll take another jump from Jordan Love for the Packers to get there.

But when you take a look at their schedule, the Packers may not have the easiest time in 2025...

2025 NFL Schedule Release: Packers have one of league's toughest schedule

Home

Baltimore Ravens

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

This home slate is quite challenging, as even the Chicago Bears could be better than we think in the 2025 NFL Season. Being in the NFC North is no joke, but the Packers will also welcome teams like the Bengals, Eagles, and Commanders to Lambeau. All three teams could easily be favored over the Packers.

Green Bay might have to win at least five of these home games if they want to sniff the playoffs in the 2025 NFL Season.

Away

Arizona Cardinals

Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers

The away schedule still presents some challenges, as the Arizona Cardinals are a lot more stout than they were when the offseason began, so they won't be easy to beat. The Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers also play in two of the toughest places in all of sports. Green Bay isn't going to walk their way through this schedule in 2025 - it's got some tough games that even the Packers themselves would acknowledge.

Can they again increase their win total as they have done in the previous two seasons?