2025 NFL Schedule Release: Predicting the Dallas Cowboys record

The Dallas Cowboys have certainly made some noise in the 2025 NFL Offseason, but will it be enough to get back into the playoffs? I am not sure Dallas did enough to get back into the postseason, but it's not like they aren't talented.

Dak Prescott will be returning from a hamstring injury, and the team will also boast new faces on offense in George Pickens and Tyler Booker. Dallas may have to field an elite offense if they hope to get back into the playoffs, but we have seen them do that in recent history.

With all we know about the Cowboys, let's try to predict their record in the 2025 NFL Season.

Predicting the Dallas Cowboys 2025 record

Home

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

Arizona Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys definitely have some tougher opponents on their home schedule, as six of them made the playoffs in the 2024 NFL Season. The only two to not make the postseason were the Giants and Cardinals, and Arizona is really trending in the right direction.

It is a bit difficult to get a gauge right now on how good Dallas will be at home, but they do tend to play quite well. All three divisional games might end up being quite close, but I don't think they'll eek out victories against the Eagles or Commanders.

A win against the Giants feels likely, and I could also see wins against the Vikings and Cardinals as well. The Vikings are starting a de-facto rookie QB in JJ McCarthy, and the Cowboys do have a QB advantage against the Arizona Cardinals, but it is hard to envision them winning many more of their home games in 2025.

Home Record Prediction: 3-5

Away

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Jets



Carolina Panthers

The away schedule also has its challenges but also has some games you'd expect Dallas to win. I am specifically looking at games against the Giants, Raiders, Jets, and Panthers as ones I would stay are quite winnable. In fact, let's say they will win all four - Dallas has a QB advantage with all four matchups, but I would not rule out them scraping out a win against the Chicago Bears as well.

With nine away games in the 2025 NFL Season, Dallas may have to win at least five to position themselves for a Wild Card berth, but for the time being, a path to four wins might be more realistic.

Away Record Prediction: 4-5

2025 Record Prediction: 7-10

How would Dallas Cowboys fans feel about a 7-10 record in year one of the Brian Schottenheimer era?