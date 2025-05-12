The Jets may already be falling for the Justin Fields offseason hype

The New York Jets signed Justin Fields in free agency, and his new team may already be falling for the offseason hype. We have to use our brains here and ask ourselves why Fields is now on his third team in as many seasons. It seems like some are still buying into the hype that Justin Fields is somehow a franchise QB.

He began his career with the Chicago Bears back in 2021, and they traded him for practically nothing to the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason. After a shaky season with the Steelers in 2024, Fields signed a two-year deal with the Jets in free agency.

The Jets have done a reset in the front office and with their head coach, and being that they did not draft a notable QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, it seems like they are rolling with Fields for the 2025 NFL Season. Well, first-year head coach Aaron Glenn seems to be falling for the Justin Fields offseason hype.

Are the Jets going to be the latest team to fall for it?

Here is Jets head coach Aaron Glenn recently, when talking about Justin Fields, the QB the team signed in the offseason to a two-year deal:

"Even though he’s not the most vocal person, he’s active with his body language, Glenn said. He’s active with his one-on-one conversations. If he has to stand in front of the guys and say something, he will. He won’t talk just to talk, because sometimes when you do that players around you can get deadhead. But he says things when it needs to be said. He’s a really good athlete, he works his butt off in the weight room. He’s another guy that’s doing everything he can to improve. And whatever advantage he can get from coaching, strength and conditioning, being on the field, he’s going to take that advantage and run with it. I’m happy with where he’s at." Aaron Glenn

Here we go again...

Fields has started 44 games in the NFL for the Bears and Steelers. He's 14-30 as a starter with 7,780 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He's got a career passer rating of 83.9 and has thrown just 155.6 yards per game. Sure, Fields is a threat with his legs, but that's not the first job of a franchise QB.

The good thing here is that the New York Jets can move off of Justin Fields in the 2026 NFL Offseason if they wanted to, and I would not anticipate Fields and the Jets having a great season. He could be a fine bridge QB if the Jets plan on making a major quarterback move in the 2026 NFL Draft, but we could see this team in real time fall for the Justin Fields offseason hype, which has plagued the two previous teams he's played for.