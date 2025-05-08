The 2025 NFL Schedule Release is on May 14th. Let's look at three regular season games that would be stellar Super Bowl matchups. With just one week away from seeing the entire NFL schedule, the top regular season games will become center-focus.

There are always high-end matchups that usually make it into the primetime slots. Well, that won't change this year, as there are a slew of games that not only will likely be in primetime, but could also be some ultra-competitive Super Bowl 60 matchups.

Let's get into three regular season games we'd love to see as the Super Bowl.

2025 NFL Schedule Release: Regular season games we'd love as the Super Bowl

Bengals @ Packers

The Cincinnati Bengals are playing at the Green Bay Packers in the 2025 NFL Season. Joe Burrow and Jordan Love should be center focus in this game. And frankly, this game would be awesome just for the sake of it being a different Super Bowl matchup.

The Bengals went on a magical run four years ago and made the Super Bowl in the 2021 NFL Season, losing to the Los Angeles Rams. At that time, Joe Burrow was only in his second year, and Ja'Marr Chase was just a rookie.

Cincy has only been to the postseason one time since then - in the 2022 NFL Season. It's actually quite embarrassing for the franchise that they aren't playing the postseason each year, but this team is poorly-managed at the top.

The Bengals getting back to the Super Bowl in 2025 would be a miracle, frankly. As for the Green Bay Packers; this team does feel on the cusp of greatness. They went 11-6 in the 2024 NFL Season and might have an 'in' to win the NFC North given the Minnesota Vikings iffy QB situation and the Detroit Lions losing both of their coordinators.

The Bengals and Packers meeting in the Super Bowl in 2025 would be an outstanding game and great for the league.