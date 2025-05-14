2025 NFL Schedule Release: Strength of schedule rankings for all 32 teams

With the 2025 NFL Schedule Release now officially here, let's look at the strength of schedule for all 32 teams. The long-awaited schedule release is now here, and the strength of schedule is surely something that teams pay attention to.

The NFL schedules are made with a distinct formula - as games are not just randomly picked. Typically, divisions that have a ton of good teams or simply being a good team does tend to bring a tougher schedule, but there are always good teams with easy schedules and bad teams with tough schedules.

Let's get into it, looking at the strength of schedule from hardest to easiest.

2025 NFL Schedule: Strength of schedule for all 32 teams

32. New York Giants - .574

All signs truly point to the New York Giants being the worst team in the NFL, as they have a hilariously bad roster and have the league's toughest schedule in 2025.

31. Chicago Bears - .571

It'll be a huge test for first-year head coach Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears, as they have the second-toughest schedule in the league.

30. Detroit Lions - .571

Right on pace with the Bears, the Detroit Lions, who look to avoid major injury in 2025, also have to deal with an insanely tough schedule in the coming season.

29. Philadelphia Eagles - .561

The defending Super Bowl champions aren't going to have an easy time repeating, as they have a brutal schedule in 2025.

28. Dallas Cowboys - .557

Do the Dallas Cowboys ever catch a break? At least Dak Prescott is set to return from his 2024 hamstring injury.

27. Green Bay Packers - .557

Winning 11 games in 2024, the Green Bay Packers, with their schedule in 2025, may have a tough time reaching that mark again.

26. Minnesota Vikings - .557

Starting a de-facto rookie QB in 2025 and having a tough schedule, the Minnesota Vikings are one of the more obvious teams to regress a bit.

25. Washington Commanders - .550

One of my potential Super Bowl teams in 2025, the Washington Commanders will definitely have to prove their worth with one of the harder schedules in the league.

24. Baltimore Ravens - .533

The Baltimore Ravens have owned the regular season for years now, and them having a tougher schedule really isn't going to change things, either.

23. Pittsburgh Steelers - .526

Tell me why the Pittsburgh Steelers won't be among the worst teams in the NFL, even with Aaron Rodgers?

22. Kansas City Chiefs - .522

Could the Kansas City Chiefs see their slim margins disappear in 2025 with the toughest schedule in their own division?

21. Los Angeles Chargers - .522

Getting blown out in the Wild Card Round in 2025, the Los Angeles Chargers could have an uphill battle to replicate their 11-win total from the 2024 NFL Season.

20. Cleveland Browns - .519

Another team that could absolutely be the worst in the league, the Cleveland Browns are going to have a hard time winning just three games in 2025.

19. Cincinnati Bengals - .509

Missing the NFL playoffs in 2024 by just one game, the Cincinnati Bengals do have more of an average strength of schedule in the NFL for 2025.

18. Denver Broncos - .505

Winning 10 games in 2024, the Denver Broncos could have a path to improve on their win total with an average schedule.

17. Las Vegas Raiders - .502

A remade offense and an average schedule could allow the Las Vegas Raiders an avenue to scrape together nine wins at the most in 2025.