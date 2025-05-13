2025 NFL Schedule Release: Which teams are playing the easiest schedules?

Luckily for these teams, they are slated to have the easiest schedules in the NFL for the 2025 season. It would be wise to not count out these five teams for the coming season, as an easy schedule is really a huge advantage.

Some of these teams do have the makings of being a breakout squad and shocking the NFL world. With the schedule coming out on Wednesday, May 14th, we are truly just hours away from every single game being official and out in the open.

Let's look at the teams with the easiest schedules in the NFL.

Who have the easiest schedules in the NFL?

1. San Francisco 49ers - .415

The easiest schedule in the NFL for the 2025 season, the San Francisco 49ers are a franchise in a bit of a transitional period but might have enough roster talent to scrape together enough wins to secure a Wild Card seed, but it really does not feel like they have enough firepower to compete for the NFC West.

2. New Orleans Saints - .419

Even with the second-easiest schedule in the NFL, it's hard to imagine the New Orleans Saints doing anything worthwhile, as this roster is downright awful, as they have no viable QB and a first-year head coach in Kellen Moore running the show.

3. New England Patriots - .429

One of my favorite teams for the 2025 NFL Season, the New England Patriots added a truck-load of talent this offseason, shored up the offensive line, and hired Mike Vrabel as their new head coach. There isn't a lot to dislike about this team being a sneaky-threat to get into the playoffs.

4. Tennessee Titans - .450

First overall pick Cam Ward will have one of the easier schedules in the NFL during his rookie season. The Tennessee Titans aren't any good, but this easy schedule could help soften the blow of what could be an up-and-down rookie year.

5. Carolina Panthers .457

The Carolina Panthers are another team I believe could be sneaky-good in the 2025 NFL Season, as QB Bryce Young looked really sharp down the stretch, and the Panthers are better on paper than you think.

T5. Arizona Cardinals - .457

A third team on this list that I believe can shock the NFL world in 2025, the Arizona Cardinals are tied with the Carolina Panthers for the fifth-easiest schedule in the NFL. At one point in 2024, the Cards were 6-4 and in first place in the AFC West.