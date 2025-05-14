With the NFL schedule release on May 14th, let's take a peak at the teams with the toughest slate of games for the 2025 season. With the schedule release just hours away, teams and fans can design their travel plans soon.

There are some teams who aren't going to have an easy time in the 2025 NFL Season, as they drew a tough schedule. In fact, some of these teams may truly be out of it already with how bad they are and how tough their opponents will be.

Let's look at the toughest schedules in the NFL for the 2025 season.

2025 NFL Schedule Release: Which teams are playing the hardest schedules?

1. New York Giants - .574

It's hard to totally count-out a team in the middle of May, but I am counting out a team in the middle of May, as the New York Giants have the hardest schedule in the NFL.

2. Chicago Bears - .571

While I am a fan of the Chicago Bears breaking out a bit in 2025, it's not going to be easy with the second-hardest schedule in the league.

3. Detroit Lions - .571

If the Detroit Lions can stay healthy on the defensive side of the ball in 2025, they could be a threat to make the Super Bowl. Despite having a tough schedule, they are one of the best teams in the NFL.

4. Philadelphia Eagles - .561

The defending Super Bowl champions will now have a new offensive coordinator for the fourth-year in a row and could hit a Super Bowl hangover. I would keep my eyes on the Eagles as a regression team in 2025.

5. Green Bay Packers - .557

The Green Bay Packers won 11 games in 2025 and could be a sneaky-threat to win the division in the 2025 NFL Season, but their schedule is absolutely tough.

T5. Minnesota Vikings - .557

I really don't see a super prolific season for the Minnesota Vikings in 2025; they have one of the toughest schedules in football and are starting a de-facto rookie QB in JJ McCarthy. This is shaping up to be an eight-win season for Kevin O'Connell's club.