2025 NFL Schedule Release: Which teams will have the hardest schedule?

It might not be a great year to be these teams, as they are projected to have the toughest schedules in the entire NFL. The 2025 NFL schedule release is on May 14th, and the league has figured out how to turn this into a major event.

Teams will release their own twist on the schedule for the coming season. Well, obviously, some teams have an easier schedule, and some teams are unfortunately on the harder side. As we know, opponents that each team face are not randomized, but rather follows a cycle.

You might feel like your team is one that always has a tougher schedule, but just know that they aren't drawing opponents out of a hat. Let's see which teams have the toughest schedule for the 2025 NFL Season.

Which teams have the hardest schedule?

Sharp Football Analysis put out a handy explainer for us for the NFL schedules for 2025, and, using projected win totals from Vegas oddsmakers, created a visualized map for us that identifies the teams with the hardest schedules in the league:



New York Giants



Cleveland Browns



Detroit Lions



Philadelphia Eagles



Minnesota Vikings

It's going to be tough sledding for these five teams in the NFL. Right off the bad, it's not likely we see the New York Giants or Cleveland Browns win many games, as they are among the worst teams in the league and will have a tough schedule in 2025.

I would not rule out the Detroit Lions or Philadelphia Eagles still managing double-digit wins simply because of how loaded their rosters are, and if there was ever a team in this league to regress in 2025, it's the Minnesota Vikings. Not only will they have a tough schedule, but they are essentially starting a rookie QB in JJ McCarthy, so he is absolutely going to take his lumps.