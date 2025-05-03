2025 NFL Schedule Release: Which teams will have the easiest schedule?

The NFL schedule is going to be released on May 14th. Let's dive into which teams will end up having the easiest schedules. While we do not know the dates of the games yet, we do know who is playing whom.

The schedules in the NFL are not created randomly. There is a specific formula to determine which teams face off against each other, and it's essentially a rotational-type of formula outside of the six divisional games teams play each season.

Let's see, as of now, who has the easiest schedules for 2025.

Which teams have the easiest schedules?

Sharp Football Analysis created a list of the easiest and hardest schedules based on projected win totals from the betting markets, so we do have a solid idea here, as the powers that be in the betting world are pretty good at what they do..

Below are the teams with the easiest projected schedules in 2025:

San Francisco 49ers



New England Patriots



New Orleans Saints



Atlanta Falcons



Buffalo Bills

We have one team in the NFC West, two teams in the NFC South, and two teams in the AFC East. The one team that actually stands out to me here is the New England Patriots, who added a ton of talent this offseason and could be in a prime position to be a lot better than expected.

The Atlanta Falcons also have a second-year QB in Michael Penix Jr, and potentially having an easier schedule could help his development.

The Buffalo Bills might crank-out a ton of wins in 2025 if they keep up the pace they have been on for years, and they might be able to win enough games to earn the top seed in the AFC. The San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints round-out this list, and I am not sure that even with an easy schedule, the Saints win many games...

They have too many issues to list, frankly, but the San Francisco 49ers, in a bit of a rebuilding type of offseason, still have enough talent to perhaps get back on track in 2025 and maybe flirt with nine or 10 wins.