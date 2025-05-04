There are a few teams in the NFL who are in a position to breakout in 2025. Let's power rank them here.

Breakout teams happen in the NFL each season, and 2025 won't be any different. Last year, we saw teams like the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders do this, Well, a small handful of teams could be on track to take the league by storm in the new league year.

Let's get into which teams are most likely to breakout in 2025.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most likely breakout teams for the 2025 season

4. Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr is now 'the guy' for the Atlanta Falcons and could lead this team to a winning record in the 2025 NFL Season. The Falcons have a ton of talent on offense and a rock-solid offensive line. GM Terry Fontenot did also seem to make a respectable effort to repair the broken pass rush this offseason, so the team may head into 2025 with few weaknesses.

It would not surprise me to see Penix playing well for being a de-facto rookie QB and the Falcons scraping together nine or 10 wins.

3. Carolina Panthers

After playing quite well following his benching in the 2024 NFL Season, Bryce Young could finally be on the right track and might be able to erupt in 2025. The Panthers do have a better roster that you would think and filled multiple massive needs in the NFL Draft.

There really isn't anything stopping the Panthers from finishing with a winning record, either, as they're in a weaker division and might have a year-three breakout QB on their hands. Keep an eye out for the Panthers this upcoming season.

2. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have an encouraging young QB who played a lot better than what his statistical production might indicate. The Patriots also rebuilt their offensive line and just added a wealth of talent to a roster that desperately needed it.

Mike Vrabel is now the head coach as well, so the front office really got a ton of work done this offseason. New England is second in our power rankings and are the second-best team in the AFC East.

1. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears rebuilt their interior offensive line and also added other notable offensive talent this offseason. GM Ryan Poles continued to bolster the defense and they also were able to hire Ben Johnson away from the Detroit Lions.

I struggle to find a notable hole on the Bears roster and firmly believe that Caleb Williams is capable of breaking out in 2025. He threw 20 touchdowns against just six interceptions in 2024 and was a lot better than you might think.

Chicago is finally on the right track and should be an issue for other teams in 2025.