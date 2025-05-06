2025 NFL Schedule: Way too early playoff projections for the NFC

The NFC could end up being a very deep conference in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's predict the seven playoff teams as we get closer to the schedule release. With the schedule release now just about one week away, we'll officially know when and where teams will play.

The other huge thing to keep an eye out for during the schedule release is when teams have their bye week. A bye week being too early or too late in the season could really impact teams to a certain degree. Another thing to consider is the amount of primetime games a team gets as well.

All of this factors into a team's performance. Let's make some way too early playoff seeding predictions for the NFC.

2025 NFL Schedule: Way too early playoff predictions

No. 1 Seed: Washington Commanders

A team that won 12 games in 2024, the Washington Commanders are going to hit a huge stride in 2025 and may actually be able to win the NFC East with 12 wins, but they'll win enough in year two of the Jayden Daniels era to earn the top seed in the conference.

No. 2 Seed: Green Bay Packers

I like the Green Bay Packers as a team that finally hits their peak. With the NFC North perhaps seeing the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings regress a bit, the Packers, who loaded up this offseason, could make a run at the division and secure the no. 2 seed in the NFC.

No. 3 Seed: Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are among the best teams in the NFL and always seem to show up to work and do their jobs at a high level. They should remain healthier than they were at the beginning of 2024 and have a realistic path to 11 or 12 wins and yet another NFC West title.

No. 4 Seed: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFC South is still a weaker division, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a good enough team to win the division yet again. They won it with a 10-7 record in the 2024 NFL Season. Can Baker Mayfield have another prolific passing season?

No. 5 Seed: Detroit Lions

Losing both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson is going to hurt, so it would not shock me if the Detroit Lions were still quite good but did regress a bit into more of a Wild Card-caliber team in the 2025 season.

No. 6 Seed: Philadelphia Eagles

Another team that may regress a tad in 2025, the Philadelphia Eagles, like the Detroit Lions, are simply too talented to have a major regression. They can win 11-ish games in 2025 and earn the sixth seed in the NFL playoffs.

No. 7 Seed: Arizona Cardinals

One of my favorite teams heading into the 2025 NFL Season is the Arizona Cardinals, a team that started out with a solid 6-4 record in 2024 before collapsing a bit. The revamped defensive line should be plenty to propel them into a Wild Card spot.