Let's take a different spin on things and create an NFL power rankings of how we think the league looks in Week 18 of the 2025 season. There could be some shockingly good teams in the 2025 NFL Season, but there may also be some shockingly bad teams as well.

NFL power rankings are all subjective, but they are generally a decent gauge of how the league looks in a given week. We've put a fun spin on these power rankings, and we'll try to rank-out how we think the NFL looks in Week 18 of the coming season.

That is still months away, but you never know; we might hit the nail on the team.

NFL Power Rankings: Predicting league hierarchy in Week 18 of 2025

10. Kansas City Chiefs

Coming in at no. 10 in our future NFL power rankings, the Kansas City Chiefs won all of their one-score games in 2024 and were truly getting by with slim margins. Most NFL fans can see that this team simply isn't as punishing as prior years, and with the roster not really getting all that much better this offseason, we could be looking at this team finishing with closer to 10 wins.

9. Philadelphia Eagles

Losing Kellen Moore to a head coaching job this offseason and winning the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles have a recipe to whip up some regression pie in 2025. Now yes, with how good the roster is, Philly will be a top team, but I would not expect them to dominate opponents like they did at times in 2024.

8. Detroit Lions

I could see a slight regression from the Detroit Lions in the 2025 NFL Season, as they lost both coordinators and simply might not be as good because of that. Still a playoff team, they move down a handful of slots and come in at eight in our NFL power rankings from the future.

7. Denver Broncos

One of the AFC playoff teams from 2024, the Denver Broncos move up a few spots in our power rankings from the future. They added more talent to an already elite defense and should see a year two jump from Bo Nix.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

Even if the Cincinnati Bengals defense is league average, they'll end up as one of the seven-best teams in the NFL for 2025. They come in at sixth in our future power rankings.

5. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are a team that could burst onto the scene in 2025 and become a favorite to win the NFC North. They crack the top-5 in our NFL power rankings from the future.

4. Baltimore Ravens

One of the NFL's best teams nearly every season, there is no reason to believe the Baltimore Ravens won't again be among the top in the league. They come in at no. 4 in our power rankings from the future.

3. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams dealt with some brutal injuries during the beginning part of the 2024 NFL Season. They started out 1-4 and finished the season 9-3, so that kind of tells you just how good he can be in the coming year. The Rams are third in our NFL power rankings from the future.

2. Washington Commanders

I love the Washington Commanders as a fun team to make a Super Bowl run in the 2025 NFL Season. They went 12-5 in the regular season and are built in such a way that a year two regression simply won't happen. Expect Washington to be near the top of NFL power rankings in 2025.

1. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have an easier schedule this upcoming season and are going to field a better roster in 2025 than they had in 2024, so it would shock me if this team didn't win 13 or more games in the upcoming season. They are no. 1 in our power rankings from the future.