Ranking the worst quarterback situations in the AFC for every division in 2025

It's not an exact science because surprises happen every year in the NFL, but you can typically get a really good idea of which teams are going to be good and which ones are going to be bad based on their quarterback situations around the league.

And we're not talking about star players going down with unexpected injuries.

In the NFL, there are the haves and the have-nots when it comes to the quarterback position. And while it's possible that some players could exceed expectations or have breakthroughs in new cities, there are situations right now that are undeniably worse than others.

As we look ahead to the 2025 season, which AFC teams have the worst quarterback situations overall? We're going to look at one team from each division in 2025 that's clearly in the worst spot at the game's most important position.

Browns have the worst QB situation in the AFC entering 2025 NFL season

4. Cleveland Browns

Competitors: Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders

They say if you have two quarterbacks, you really have none, so what does that say about the Browns? They have four.

The Browns are likely going to start the year with Joe Flacco atop the quarterback depth chart barring the unexpected at this point. Flacco is not a long-term option, but this is an organization that is looking to stabilize itself after the Deshaun Watson debacle. And at this point, are we certain we can count Watson out?

Absolutely. Ownership in Cleveland has essentially already taken, well, ownership of the Watson situation, and with the organization admitting its mistake, they are now officially moving on. As much as we wish we'd be able to see Shedeur Sanders in the starting lineup this year, he's already found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons since his NFL Draft fall, and I'd bet on him becoming a journeyman in the NFL before he becomes the starter in Cleveland.

3. New York Jets

Competitors: Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor

While Joe Flacco is undeniably the more accomplished quarterback between the Browns and Jets, the thing that differentiates these two teams at the bottom of the AFC going into the 2025 season is simply upside.

Justin Fields has it, the Browns don't.

Fields was not bad in his short stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, and he wasn't entirely the reason why the Chicago Bears' offense struggled when he was there, either. I would argue that the supporting cast Fields currently has in New York from the offensive line to the weapons is better than anything he's had in his entire NFL career.

It's understandable to be down on the Jets this offseason, but I like the shot they're taking with Fields and I wouldn't be surprised if he ends up making the most of it.

2. Indianapolis Colts

Competitors: Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson

The Indianapolis Colts are hoping they can be this year's version of what the Vikings were last season, and because it's July, I kind of share that optimism along with them.

Anthony Richardson's situation is rough. The former 4th overall pick has struggled in his first two years both as a player and with injuries. His recent shoulder issue is something that I'm not sure he's going to be able to come back from, at least not with the Colts.

I have a sneaking suspicion that the job with the Colts is pretty obviously Daniel Jones's to lose, and that the Colts believe he can be the next Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield. Jones has some talent, but he was obviously unceremoniously cut from the Giants in the middle of last season. I like Shane Steichen as a coach and still believe in his abilities as a QB whisperer for a guy who can actually stay on the field.

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Competitors: Geno Smith, Aidan O'Connell

Out of all the AFC teams, the Las Vegas Raiders have the best of the "worst" quarterback situations.

And there's is really not bad at all, at least not for the short term. The Raiders made a trade this offseason to acquire Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks, reuniting him with head coach Pete Carroll. That move represented arguably the single-biggest quarterback upgrade in the AFC this season, and the Raiders should be feeling good about it.

But for the long term? I'm not so sure. There's a reason why the Seahawks dumped Smith, and it's the second time in a matter of four years that Seattle GM John Schneider has dumped his starting QB on an AFC West team.

It would be tough for things to go as bad for the Raiders as they did for the Broncos with Russell Wilson, but it probably won't be long before the Raiders are in the hunt for another option at QB.