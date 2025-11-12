2025 NFL Season: 3 biggest games on the Week 11 schedule

There are some massive games on the upcoming Week 11 schedule, and these three could honestly bring a playoff atmosphere to them. It's still not that late into the season, but the results of these three contests can tell us a lot about what happens down the stretch.

The NFL is filled with more parity this year, which is awesome, so the record for some teams doesn't exactly tell us the entire story. Three games stick out as being the biggest on the Week 11 schedule here in the entertaining 2025 NFL Season.

We briefly talked about each one and broke them down. Let's get into it.

3 biggest games on the Week 11 schedule

Sunday, November 16th

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM ET

In a battle of good-not-great 6-3 teams, the Buffalo Bills face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa needs to keep winning to fend-off any chance of the Carolina Panthers making a run, as they are shockingly 5-5.

On the flip side, the Buffalo Bills have been in second place in the AFC East for weeks now, as the 8-2 New England Patriots keep winning. I am not sure anyone in the Bills' facility predicted the Pats to be as good as they are, and it would be a huge shock if they didn't win the AFC East this year.

At this point, not only does Buffalo have to keep winning, but they have to hope that the Patriots stumble somehow.

Sunday, November 16th

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 PM ET

You could argue that Seattle and Los Angeles are the two most complete teams in the NFL this year, so this game is going to tell us a lot. They obviously play each other twice this year, but this first matchup is going to indicate which team ascends to the driver's seat in the NFC West, and it's really a 'pick your poison' type of game.

Both teams are explosive and well-coached in their own, unique way, and this should honestly be a primetime game if you ask me. I would not be shocked if Seattle and LA were both in the NFC Championship Game this year.

Sunday, November 16th

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM ET

Many have circled this game as being a 'early AFC West winner' type of game. It's easy to see why each team would be very likely to win the division depending on who comes out victorious. The Denver Broncos would improve to 9-2 with a win over the Chiefs, sending them down to a brutal 5-5. It would be quite tough to see how the Denver Broncos wouldn't win the division in that case.

They would separate from the Chiefs by another game and continue to fend-off the Chargers, but the division looks a lot different if KC wins and gets to 6-4, as their remaining schedule is not all that hard. Of note in this game, Kansas City is 0-4 in one-score games this year, while the Broncos are 6-2, but many are not buying into Denver as a legitimate contender.

One way or another, we'll know something about one of these teams after this game.