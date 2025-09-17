Week 3 NFL Predictions: Picks and score predictions for primetime matchups

After a couple of weeks in a row with the NFL doing its best to absolutely overload fans with primetime matchups, we are finally back to your regularly scheduled three primetime matchups in Week 3 action.

It's possible the best matchup of the week isn't being played in primetime, either, with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Los Angeles Rams in a battle of two NFC powerhouses. But the primetime slate, as you would expect, includes plenty of intrigue with some of the best teams in the NFL going at it.

The Buffalo Bills get things started off on Thursday, playing host to the Dolphins, while the Kansas City Chiefs will look to get into the win column for the very first time against Russell Wilson and the Giants. Who is winning each primetime matchup in Week 3? We're making our official picks and score predictions.

Week 3 NFL Game Picks and Score Predictions: Who is winning primetime matchups?

Miami Dolphins (0-2) @ Buffalo Bills (2-0)

Thursday, September 18, 8:15 PM ET

The line on this game tells you everything you need to know about the way the Miami Dolphins have started off this season. The Buffalo Bills are a whopping 11.5-point home favorite in Week 3, and even that feels generous.

Buffalo has been outstanding to start the season, making an epic comeback in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens and then just easily taking care of business against the Jets in Week 2. This is a chance for them to send the Dolphins into an absolute tailspin and potentially force that organization into an early fire sale.

The question at this point is not really whether the Dolphins can pull off an upset, because that feels like the least likely outcome. It might be a question of whether they can cover as 11.5-point road underdogs.

You never know what can happen, especially with both of these teams on a short week and the Bills a little short-handed. I'm not going to be the one bold enough to call for an upset here. I think the Bills win this one rather easily, but maybe the Dolphins cover with a late score.

Prediction: Bills win 31-20