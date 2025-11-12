2025 NFL Season: 3 most likely Super Bowl LX matchups approaching Week 11

Sure, it's still a long ways to go even before the playoffs begin, but it's a bit clear now which teams are the best and the worst in the NFL. The Super Bowl has recently been dominated by many of the same teams, and it feels like the NFL world needs a break.

It would be neat to see some new faces in the Super Bowl, and with the way the NFL hierarchy appears right now, that could be possible. Approaching Week 11, we've outlined the five most likely, in our eyes, Super Bowl 60 matchups.

Much can happen and change between now and then, though. Could one of these potential matchups be what we actually see in February?

Ranking the most likely Super Bowl LX matchups approaching Week 11 in 2025

5. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

It would be the third time these two teams meet in the Super Bowl since 2022, and I cannot lie, this would not be a fun matchup to watch yet again. Both teams are battle-tested and have obviously made deep playoff runs with ease.

4. Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots

What could be a rematch of Super Bowl 49 back in 2014, the Seahawks and Patriots are both two of the best teams in the NFL, and each team does just about everything well. That's the key here - it's hard to find a notable weakness in Seattle or New England, but they're total Wild Card at this point, as they have not been to the playoffs in years.

3. Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

Two teams that are playoff regulars, the LA Rams and Buffalo Bills would be a change-of-pace in the Super Bowl, but it would feature two familiar faces. The Rams won it all back in 2021 and have since been back, but they haven't gotten over the hump.

And that could not be more true for the Buffalo Bills. They've made two appearances in the AFC Championship Game since 2020 and continue to fall to the Kansas City Chiefs. Maybe this year is different.

2. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis Colts

Back with the Eagles, but this time, the Indianapolis Colts are representing the AFC. The Colts are yet another team that can do just about everything, and their running back, Jonathan Taylor, is arguably the NFL MVP this year. Indy could run its way to the Super Bowl, but the unknown of Daniel Jones is a huge factor here.

1. Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Could this be the most likely Super Bowl matchup this year? Each team has won the title in recent years and are no strangers to the postseason. Matthew Stafford is also a legitimate MVP candidate, and the Rams are stacked on both sides of the ball.

The Chiefs don't have as much roster talent, but they do have Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. LA vs. Kansas City does feel like a likely Super Bowl LX outcome.