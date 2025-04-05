There could be a few starting QBs currently in the NFL who are on their last straw approaching the 2025 season. Who are they? Frankly, teams need to be more aggressive at the QB position. It seems like many teams across the NFL aren't fully able to accept that the 'good not great' QB they have isn't going to lead them to where they want to go.

In today's NFL, teams are truly needing to have an elite QB to make a run. The QB middle class is fine, and they can be capable, but none of them are really able to put a team on their back. In today's NFL, it has never been more QB-centric, so that only furthers the need for teams to get elite at the most important position in sports.

Let's dive into three QBs who are definitely on their last straw.

2025 NFL Season: 3 quarterbacks who are definitely on their last straw

Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Now on his third team in three seasons and fourth team in five seasons, Russell Wilson is running out of time and chances, and there weren't many teams interested in bringing the QB on as a starter this offseason. Heading into his age-37 season, Wilson is definitely up there in age, but many QBs have sustained legitimate success well into their 30s.

Wilson hasn't as his style of play is him being very reliant on his legs to make something happen. He's gotten slower and less agile, and he simply isn't going to get any better than what he is now. The Super Bowl champion has never been one who has been able to play on time and from the pocket. If he can't figure something out in 2025 with the New York Giants, I'd imagine that his career would come to an end.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young played a lot better following his benching in the 2024 NFL Season, but he's now entering the crucial year three. Furthermore, the current Panthers regime weren't the ones who took Young back in the 2023 NFL Draft. Another thing to note here is that the 2026 NFL Draft is projected to be quite deep at QB, so Panthers GM Dan Morgan might already have his eyes on a rookie QB next year.

If Bryce Young wants to keep his starting job with the Carolina Panthers for the long-term, he'll have to prove it this year.

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr is a fine short-term option, but most of us can see that he's truly nothing more than average at this point, despite what the stats might say, especially over the last two seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Carr has thrown 40 touchdowns against 13 interceptions for a 98.8 passer rating since arriving in New Orleans back in 2023.

A lot of the production that Carr puts on the board, though, is empty calories, and being that the Saints hired a new head coach and have a GM who surely can't have a ton of job security, the team not doing well this year could force the Saints to cut ties with Carr.

Now yes, Carr might be able to latch onto another team as their starter in 2026, but he could also then fall into that tier of QB who bounces around year-to-year on one-year deals. If Derek Carr wants to keep New Orleans his home for the next few years, he'll need to play well in 2025.