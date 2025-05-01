Since QB is the most important position in sports, it's no surprise that many of them come under immense pressure, as these three are entering 2025.

We have seen the QB market get a lot more active in recent years, as teams have gotten more aggressive in trying to build the best squad possible. Patience seems to have been thrown out the window, and this is even more true when we see rookie QBs like Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix lead their teams to the postseason in year one.

Well, we're going to focus more on veteran QBs in this piece and look at three starters who are under a mountain of pressure approaching 2025.

2025 NFL Season: 3 starting quarterbacks under a mountain of pressure

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

One of two quarterbacks on this list who has a tradeable contract in 2026, Tua Tagovailoa is a very efficient QB when he is on the field.

But that's the big problem here, and it does seem like many people in the Miami Dolphins organization could be on their last straw as we enter 2025. What happens if the Dolphins win seven games and Tagovailoa misses a handful because of injury?

Miami can't possibly go forward with him, right? In my opinion, for Tua Tagovailoa and many others to keep their jobs with the team beyond 2025, a playoff season needs to happen.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

You would think that the reigning NFL MVP would be under zero pressure in 2025, but think again...

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have continually lost and lost in the postseason. They've not made it past the AFC Championship Game but have made the postseason in every year since 2019. At some point, the losing has to stop, right?

It seems like most every year, the talks fire up about the Bills winning the Super Bowl or being the clear-cut favorites in the AFC to make it, only for them to lose (mostly) to the Kansas City Chiefs when playoffs roll around.

The Bills have bigger fish to fry than a 12-win season and shiny regular season statistics for Josh Allen. You are gosh darn right he's under a ton of pressure in 2025.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Contractually, it is quite easy for the Arizona Cardinals to trade Kyler Murray next offseason, and being that this roster is slowly getting better under Monti Ossenfort, it could reach a point where the quarterback could be holding the team back.

I personally am a huge fan of Kyler Murray, but we really haven't seen him take a leap into stardom, and maybe he never will. The Cardinals won four games in 2023 and eight in 2024. This team is certainly trending in the right direction, but a year where they don't take as big of a leap as I am sure they want to could put their most notable player under some fire.

And it would not shock me if the Cardinals ended up having a ton of potential trade suitors for Murray...