A few teams in the NFL could find themselves emerging as a Super Bowl contender in 2025. Let's talk about three of them here. What makes the NFL standout so much is the amount of parity the league has.

And this isn't going to change, either.

When you look at what a few teams have done this offseason, it won't be hard to see why they could each emerge as a Super Bowl dark-horse, and we simply mean a team that isn't talked about quite this highly - they could make a run in 2025 and truly shock the NFL.

Let's get into it.

2025 NFL Season: 3 teams that could emerge as a Super Bowl dark-horse

Denver Broncos

Fielding one of the best defenses in the NFL last year, the Denver Broncos actually improved this unit with three key additions: Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Jahdae Barron. All three players should help them be more stout against the run, and the unit was already the best pass-rushing group in the NFL last year.

If you couple that with their elite offensive line and their offensive additions this offseason, also sprinkling in a year two leap from Bo Nix, it's easy to see how Denver could be a dark-horse for the Super Bowl.

Chicago Bears

Don't look now, but the Chicago Bears added key talent on both sides of the ball and might have one of the five-best rosters in the NFC. Them making a leap in year two hinges on just how good of a duo Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson can be together.

But when you look at this roster, you can't find many holes. It will be an uphill battle for this team to even win the NFC North, but the stars could very well align for this team in 2025. They might have the firepower to make a Super Bowl run.

Jacksonville Jaguars

This is a fun one. The Jacksonville Jaguars have a solid roster and two new notable figures in Liam Coen and Travis Hunter, the second overall pick. Hunter is going to primarily play WR but could see some reps at CB.

With both Coen and Hunter now in the picture, those two could be enough to finally unlock the potential of Trevor Lawrence once and for all, and let's not pretend that this Jags team doesn't have notable talent on defense, either.

The AFC South is wide open, so them winning the division is not out of the question. Can they make a Super Bowl run? Well, I guess that is kind of the point of me putting them as a Super Bowl dark-horse in 2025.