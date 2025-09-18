2025 NFL season: 3 wildly bold predictions for Week 3

Two weeks into NFL 2025, and there haven’t been a lot of major surprises—save one. That is, unless you don’t consider that the Kansas City Chiefs are winless after two games for the first time since 2014. That’s notable considering that’s the last time Andy Reid’s team didn’t make the playoffs.

Of course, the Chiefs aren’t the only postseason participant from a year ago that hasn’t won after two weeks this season. The reigning AFC South champion Houston Texans are in the same boat, and like Kansas City have begun the year with losses to a pair of 2024 playoff clubs.



Here’s the latest attempt to deliver three shocking predictions, starting with Thursday night at Buffalo.



Here are 3 very bold predictions for NFL Week 3



Dolphins’ RB De’Von Achane lights up Bills’ defense in prime time

The numbers aren’t very promising for a Dolphins’ team that has dropped nine straight games (including playoffs) at Buffalo dating back to 2017. Things are getting warm for head coach Mike McDaniels as his team looked lifeless in a Week 1 loss at Indianapolis and a home setback to the Patriots last Sunday.

On the other hand, the defending AFC East champion Bills keep rolling along, and have put 71 points on the board in wins over the Ravens and Jets. Sean McDermott’s run defense has been shaky early on, opening the door for Miami’s De’Von Achane to run for 130-plus yards albeit in another losing effort by the ’Fins.

Myles Garrett outduels Micah Parsons in Browns upset win

There are those who feel that the addition of a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro have elevated Matt LaFleur’s team to new heights. It’s hard to argue the early results of the Green Bay’s acquisition of edge rusher Micah Parsons in late August. The Packers are off to a 2-0 start with double-digit wins over a pair of 2024 playoff teams (Lions and Commanders).

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns have stumbled out of the gates despite allowing a combined 383 yards of total offense vs. the Bengals (141) and Ravens (242). Myles Garrett has 3.5 sacks in two games and adds to that number in a shocking Browns’ victory.

Surprising Cardinals win at San Francisco for second straight year

There’s a clash of 2-0 teams at Levi’s Stadium between a team looking to build on last year’s improvement and a perennial Super Bowl contender that finished dead last in the NFC West in 2024. This past season, the Cardinals swept the injury-riddled 49ers. It’s worth noting that Niners’ star Christian McCaffrey wasn’t around for either game.

The 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, who missed 13 games in ’24, has 249 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown in two contests. Each win by both of these teams this season has been seven points or less. On Sunday, the difference here will be the legs of Arizona’s Kyler Murray.