2025 NFL season: 3 wildly bold predictions for Week 4

On the eve of the fourth week of the 2025 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles continue to find ways to win. After four games a year ago, Nick Sirianni’s team owned a 2-2 record. Since then and including their four-game postseason run, the Birds own an imposing 19-1 in their last 20 outings.



Week 4 features three divisional clashes and eight interconference games. There’s a battle of the undefeated in Tampa as the aforementioned Eagles battle the Buccaneers.



Last week had its share of shockers, perhaps none bigger than the Cleveland Browns upending the Green Bay Packers. Here are three more games that could finish with a surprising result.



Here are 3 bold predictions for NFL Week 4



Buccaneers’ QB Baker Mayfield continues recent mastery of the Eagles

In his first season with the Buccaneers in 2023, quarterback Baker Mayfield led the team to a division title with a 9-8 record. He and the team enjoyed an up-and-down season, and one of those eight losses with a 25-11 Monday night home setback to the Eagles. He hit on just 15-of-25 passes for 146 yards and one score, but was picked off once, fumbled once (no turnover) and sacked twice.

He’s faced the Eagles twice since then, including a wild card clash later that season, as well as in Week 4 of 2024. In two wins, Mayfield threw for a combined 684 yards and five TDs without a turnover. On Sunday, the Bucs pull of a mini-upset of the Birds.

Colts’ running game exploits Rams’ suspect defense

The Rams’ defense certainly knows how to get after opposing quarterbacks. Sean McVay’s club and the Denver Broncos are tied for the NFL lead with 12 sacks after three weeks of play. On the other hand, the Rams have given up a so-so 103.0 yards per game on the ground, and both the Texans (114) and Titans (109) had some success running the ball on Chris Shula’s unit—despite both teams coming up short on the scoreboard.

Running back Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL with 338 yards rushing, and Indianapolis’ offensive front could take advantage of the Rams’ aggressiveness as the Colts’ produce another victory.

Ravens’ defense cures Kansas City’s offensive woes

A year ago, the eventual AFC North champions gave up the fewest rushing yards in the NFL, and the second-most passing yards in the league. Three weeks into 2025, the Ravens are once again 31st in the NFL vs. the pass. However, only the Bills and Giants have given up more yards per game on the ground than the 1-2 Baltimore Ravens.

Meanwhile, the reigning AFC champions have been mediocre at best to date, especially when it comes to an offense that has produced only six touchdowns in three games. Andy Reid’s club has had the Ravens’ number in recent years, and that continues as they survive a barnburner.