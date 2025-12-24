2025 NFL Season: 5 key statistics for Week 17 that you must know

Here’s a very big number when it comes to the final two weeks of the 2025 NFL season.

Five teams in the AFC (Patriots, Bills, Jaguars, Broncos, and Chargers) and five clubs in the NFC (Eagles, Bears, Seahawks, 49ers, and Rams) are headed to the playoffs. Only two spots remaining in each conference.

It’s been a year of surprising performances, and amazing turnarounds. And there are plenty of numbers to back that up.

Take a look at 5 key numbers for Week 17

3

The New England Patriots (4-13), Chicago Bears (5-12), and San Francisco 49ers (6-11) combined for a dismal 15-36 record, and all three finished in last place in their respective divisions in 2024. Now each of these teams is headed to the playoffs this season. All three are in contention for division titles as well. For the Niners, they could capture the NFC West for the third time in four seasons. The Patriots haven’t won the AFC East since 2019, while the Chicago Bears haven’t owned the top spot in the NFC North since 2018.

14

There were two games that required an additional few minutes in Week 16. Last Thursday night, the Seahawks rallied to beat the Rams, 38-37, in OT. This past Saturday evening, Bears’ quarterback Caleb Williams connected with D.J. Moore for a 46-yard score in Chicago’s 22-16 overtime victory over the Packers. That brings the OT count in 2025 to 14 contests. A year ago, there were 16 games that went into overtime. The NFL record for one season remains 25, set in 2002 when there were a total of 256 games.

11

With two weeks to play, 11 players have already rushed for at least 1,000 yards, led by Bills’ running back James Cook (1,532). There are also five other players that have run for at least 900 yards. A year ago, the league saw a total of 16 players reached this milestone. The record for one season is 23, first set in 2000 and tied in 2006. As for Cook, the talented performer is seeking to become the first member of the Buffalo Bills to lead the NFL in rushing yards since Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson managed the feat in 1976.

8

It's been a very disappointing year for the team that not only won the NFC North in 2024 but was the conference’s top seed last season. The Detroit Lions have just eight victories in ’25, a season after finishing 15-2. The defense has been iffy again, but only the Rams have scored more points this season. In a down year for Dan Campbell’s club, his team has committed only eight turnovers. If they hold on, they would tie the NFL record for fewest turnovers in a season—co-owned by the 2019 Saints and 2024 Bills.

128

Only five teams in the league have allowed fewer points than the playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams (299). Combine that with being the highest scoring team in the NFL and Sean McVay’s 11-4 club is a Super Bowl contender. However, while this club has given up 171 points and 17 total touchdowns in their 11 victories, McVay’s squad has allowed a combined 128 points and 16 total TDs in their four setbacks. The Rams have given up three returns for touchdowns (blocked field goal, interception, punt return) in those four losses.