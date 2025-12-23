NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Ranking every playoff QB after Week 16 action

In 99% of situations, the team with the better quarterback is going to win a playoff game, and as of now, there are some shocking quarterbacks who are not in the playoff picture and others who have already been eliminated.

The playoffs this year could be some of the most competitive we have ever seen, and I personally think this is great for the NFL. There are still two regular season weeks left, but the playoff field we have now is quite a shock.

A ton of teams have also been eliminated from contention as well. Now that Week 16 of the 2025 NFL Season is about over, let's dive into a power ranking of all 14 current playoff quarterbacks. Who stands at the top?

Power ranking every playoff quarterback following intense Week 16 action

14. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers have had a fun season thus far, as they are currently 8-7 and in first-place in the NFC South. Young and the Panthers held the fort down at home in Week 16 and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The third-year QB is playing the best football of his young career as well, and while he might not currently be a high-end QB, I do believe he has shown enough for the Panthers to bring him back in 2026, at least.

I would be shocked if he signed a long-term extension this offseason, but the arrow is pointing up. However, Bryce Young and the Panthers just aren't quite there yet.

13. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts has serious limitations throwing the ball down the field, and of the current playoff quarterback field, Hurts is probably the most inconsistent passer, but he has a ton of playoff experience, and that might be enough for the Philadelphia Eagles to walk into the playoffs and win a few games.

Experience goes a long way, and the best quality that Hurts has is probably his remaining cool under pressure and in high-stakes situations. Hurts is no. 13 in our power rankings.