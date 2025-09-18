2025 NFL Season: 5 key statistics for Week 3 that you must know

There are 10 teams that have won their first two games this season. Conversely, there are 10 clubs that have opened NFL 2025 with a pair of setbacks. That’s the most in each category since 2020, when there were 11 squads at 2-0 and 11 teams at 0-2.

The premier matchup in Week 3 is another playoff rematch as the Rams return to Philadelphia looking to avenge a 28-22 loss to the Eagles in the NFC divisional round.

So how many teams will finally break into the win column for the first time this season? Stay tuned.

Here are 5 key numbers for NFL Week 3

3

There are plenty of outlets reminding followers of the 10 winless teams this season that dating back to 1990, only 12.2 percent of those clubs have reached the playoffs. That’s simply a fact. It’s also a fact that at least one team that dropped their first two games has qualified for the postseason each of the past three years. There’s the 2022 Cincinnati Bengals, and the 2023 Houston Texans. A season ago, the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Rams all opened 0-2 and wound up in the playoffs.

4

Making the playoffs after an 0-2 start is a chore. Reaching Super Sunday after dropping your first two contests is near impossible, but it has been done on four times. The 1993 Dallas Cowboys would go onto win Super Bowl XXVIII, while the 1996 New England Patriots fell short, 35-21, vs. the Packers in Super Bowl XXXI. In 2001, the Patriots were back, upsetting the Rams at the Superdome in XXXVI. Then there’s the 2007 New York Giants, who ended the Patriots’ perfect season with a 17-14 win in Super Bowl XLII.

6

Since 2020, no team in the NFL has totaled fewer sacks than the Atlanta Falcons. The team has dropped opposing quarterbacks only 148 times in 86 contests—less than two QB traps per game. On Sunday night at Minnesota, Raheem Morris’s team sacked Vikings’ signal-caller J.J. McCarthy six times in the club’s 22-6 win. It was the club’s highest sack total since getting to Gardner Minshew (Colts) six times in a Week 16 victory back in 2023. Before that, it was six sacks of the Saints’ Drew Brees in Week 10 of the 2019 season.

0

Yes, it is only two games. Many would choose the Indianapolis Colts as one of the surprise teams in the league at the moment. Runing back Jonathan Taylor amassed 313 total yards from scrimmage and one TD. Quarterback Daniel Jones has thrown for two scores and rushed for three touchdowns. Perhaps the real surprise is that Shane Steichen’s 2-0 squad is one of six NFL teams that has yet to turn over the ball. The 2024 Colts gave up the pigskin 29 times. Only the Titans and Browns turned it over more last season.

460

A total of 47 players ran for at least 460 yards in 2024—including NFL rushing leader Saquon Barkley. In his debut season with the Eagles, he totaled 2,005 yards on the ground (16 regular-season games) on the way to being named NFL Offensive Player of the Year. So why 460? That’s what Barkley totaled in two games vs. the Rams in ’24. That would be 255 (2 TDs) in a Week 12 victory at Los Angeles, and 205 (2 TDs) in the playoff win at Philadelphia. His four touchdown runs covered 70, 72, 62, and 78 yards, respectively.