2025 NFL Season: 5 key statistics for Week 4 that you must know

As usual, it’s been a fascinating start to an NFL season. There have already been five games decided by a single point, and there was an overtime thriller in Week 2 at Dallas.

There have been a dozen interconference clashes in the first three weeks, and eight more in Week 4. The NFC has prevailed nine of the first 12 encounters.

How many of six teams will run their record to 4-0? And which of the six clubs get their first victory in 2025?

Take a look at 5 key numbers for Week 4

1

These six teams are in select company: The 1981 New York Jets, the 1982 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 1992 then-San Diego Chargers (who actually opened 0-4), the 1995 Detroit Lions, the 1998 Buffalo Bills, and the 2018 Houston Texans. These are the only instance of a team opening its season with three losses and rebounding to reach the playoffs. To make matters worse, the only one of these clubs to actually win a postseason game was the aforementioned ’92 Bolts. They knocked off the Chiefs in the wild card round.

3

The Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and San Francisco 49ers have all won their first three games this season. That’s a total of six teams in the league with 3-0 records, the most since 2020 when there were seven clubs that opened with three wins. Since 2020, 22 teams have started 3-0, and 19 of those squads reached the postseason. The lone misses were the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos—both in 2021—as well as the 2024 Seattle Seahawks.

10

There’s no reason to jump to any conclusions just yet. After three weeks and a total of 48 games, the league is experiencing a little déjà vu. All told, 10 of the 14 teams that reached the playoffs in 2024 own winning records. That includes all seven teams in the NFC, with the Eagles and Buccaneers (who meet Sunday in Tampa) owning 3-0 marks. Meanwhile, the Commanders, Lions, Vikings, Packers, and Rams are all 2-1. As for the AFC, it’s the Bills and Chargers, both sitting at 3-0, while the Steelers own a 2-1 record.

9

Talk about hit or miss? After three seasons, the surprising 2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars lead the NFL with nine takeaways. That already equals last season’s total by the club. The Jaguars also forced only nine turnovers back in 2021. Those are significant figures because Jacksonville’s nine takeaways in ’21 and ’24 are tied for the second-fewest by an NFL team in a single season. Kyle Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers set the dubious record by forcing just seven turnovers in 2018. The Jaguars finished with 27 takeaways in 2023 and 2023.

6

This is a pretty crazy number, but nonetheless true. The Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, and can only hope their defense shows up. Brian Schottenheimer’s team has allowed 92 points and the third-most total yards in the league. The Pack is 6-0 lifetime at AT&T Stadium, and three of their wins have come in the postseason, including a 31-25 triumph over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. Be it Matt Flynn, Aaron Rodgers, or Jordan Love, Green Bay has scored 31-plus points in each of those wins.