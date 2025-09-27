2025 NFL Season: Buying or selling all six undefeated teams entering Week 4

There are six teams with a perfect record through three weeks in 2025. Let's buy or sell these squads approaching Week 4.

There are some 3-0 teams that face each other in Week 4, so we won't have six unbeaten teams when this week is over. The unbeatens this year honestly come in all shapes and sizes, so we've taken on the tough task of 'buying' or 'selling' each team through three games.

Let's get into it; are we in or out with the six unbeaten teams?

We in or we out?

San Francisco 49ers: Sell

The San Francisco 49ers should get Brock Purdy back in Week 4, but this team has one of the easiest schedules in the NFL, but they are again battling the injury bug. Nick Bosa just tore his ACL, and the other injuries are too much to count. Yes, San Fran is off to a good start, but once we get deeper into the season and the weather gets colder, this team is going to collapse. I do believe they can get into the playoffs, but I get the sense they'll limp in if anything.

LA Chargers: Buy

I don't believe this team is oozing with a ton of talent on paper, but what is the most scary about the LA Chargers is just how well they are coached, especially on defense. Justin Herbert is also playing the best football of his career, and the Chargers are already 3-0 in the AFC West. Right now, they feel like an overwhelming favorite to win the AFC West this year, especially if they beat the Giants in Week 4 and if the Chiefs fall to the Ravens this weekend.

Philadelphia Eagles: Buy

I believe the Eagles are already showing signs of regression, but the roster talent is still top-tier, and this team is flat-out 'nails' in late-game situations, so they're going to keep stacking wins like it's nothing. I do not believe this team is going to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl this year, but you get the sense that another deep playoff run is in the works.

Indianapolis Colts: Sell

The 3-0 Colts might be the most surprising team in the NFL thus far, but I am not sure how sustainable this is, and it is mostly due to Daniel Jones. Jones could emerge as the next Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield; a cast-off QB who revives his career with a new team, but we simply do not know this yet, and the Colts have beaten up against teams with a losing record, so they haven't exactly been a great team yet.

As the season progresses, I believe Indy will return back to earth a bit and finish as more of an average team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Buy

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers again appear poised to win the weak NFC South. All of the Falcons, Saints, and Panthers are disastrous teams, and the Bucs should be able to go 6-0 in the division, which would be ideal. Given how shaky other top NFC teams are, Tampa Bay could earn a top-3 seed in the NFC and be guaranteed another home playoff game. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is also playing out of his mind.

Buffalo Bills: Sell

The Buffalo Bills win a ton of games each season, but they always crumble in the playoffs. I'm selling the team for that reason. Now yes, I have talked up the Bills this year, as it seems like they are the clear-cut best team in the AFC. The Chiefs have Ravens both look shaky at best, so I suppose this is a scenario of 'as long as Buffalo doesn't mess this up.'

But they have.

Until the Bills prove us wrong and actually make a Super Bowl run, I am selling this franchise. They collapse when it matters the most.