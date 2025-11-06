2025 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 10

It was a good couple of days for the road clubs in Week 9. The Patriots, Steelers, Rams, and Bills were the only home teams to prevail on their home turf.

As for this week, there are a total of six divisional games, including four rematches. The NFC West takes center stage as the 49ers and Seahawks look to complete sweeps of the Rams and Cardinals, respectively.

Keep in mind that you may need a program to find some of the new faces on different teams this week following the recent series of trades around the league.

Football food for thought in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL Season

Off: Cincinnati, Dallas, Kansas City, Tennessee

Thursday, Nov. 6

Las Vegas (2-6) at Denver (7-2): After dropping eight consecutive games to the Silver and Black, the Broncos swept the Raiders in 2024. Sean Payton’s team is all alone atop the AFC West, and this is only Denver’s second divisional contest in 2024. The resilient Broncos are riding a six-game winning streak.

Sunday, Nov. 9

Atlanta (3-5) vs. Indianapolis (7-2) (Berlin, Germany): Instead of building on that Monday night win over the Bills in Week 6, the Falcons now find themselves in the midst of a three-game losing streak. The Colts gave up the ball six times last week at Pittsburgh after committing four turnovers during their 7-1 start.

New Orleans (1-8) at Carolina (5-4): It was a rough first NFL start for Saints’ rookie quarterback Tyler Shough as the Saints had the football for only 16:07 in the 34-10 loss to the Rams. It’s just the second divisional game for Dave Canales’s Panthers, who come off a stunning upset win at Lambeau Field.

N.Y. Giants (2-7) at Chicago (5-3): For the second straight week, the Giants’ rushing defense was AWOL—overwhelmed by the 49ers’ ground attack. In a game that featured 1,071 yards of total offense, the Bears rallied to knock off the Bengals, 47-42. Improving Chicago has already equaled its win total of 2024.

Jacksonville (5-3) at Houston (3-5): While first-time NFL head coach Liam Coen has already led this team to one more victory than they managed in all of 2024, the Jaguars can sweep the Texans for the first time since 2017. C.J. Stroud is out, so Davis Mills is DeMeco Ryans’ starting quarterback this Sunday.

Buffalo (6-2) at Miami (2-7): The defending AFC East champions seem to be back on track after a mini slump. Buffalo rolled up 404 total yards in last week’s win over the Chiefs. Including playoffs, the Dolphins own a 2-16 record in this series dating back to 2017. That includes a 31-21 loss back in Week 3 at Buffalo.

Baltimore (3-5) at Minnesota (4-4): The Ravens are coming off a 28-6 Thursday night victory at Miami. The Vikings did something last Sunday they couldn’t do in 2024—defeat the Lions. Since that 44-10 home loss to the Texans in Week 5, Baltimore has allowed a combined 39 points in their last three contests.

Cleveland (2-6) at N.Y. Jets (1-7): Both of these clubs were off a week ago. It’ll be interesting to see how the Jets’ offensive line deals with Myles Garrett, who had five sacks of Patriots’ quarterback Drake Maye in Week 8—albeit in a loss. That same day, the Jets got their first victory of the season at Cincinnati.

New England (7-2) at Tampa Bay (6-2): The Patriots have won six straight games, but now they face one of their biggest challenges of the season as they head south to Tampa to take on the well-rested Bucs. New England has the league’s top-ranked run defense, but have allowed 15 TD passes in nine contests.

Arizona (3-5) at Seattle (6-2): In Week 4 on a Thursday night at Arizona, the Seahawks came away with a 23-20 victory. All told, Seattle has prevailed in the last eight meetings between the clubs. Jonathan Gannon’s club snapped a five-game losing streak on Monday night by surprising the Cowboys at Arlington.

L.A. Rams (6-2) at San Francisco (6-3): Thanks to a 26-23 Thursday night overtime win at SoFi Stadium in Week 8, the 49ers can sweep Sean McVay’s club for the fifth time in seven seasons. That was the last loss for the Rams, who are on a roll these days. They’ve won three straight games by a combined 86-20 score.

Detroit (5-3) at Washington (3-6): It’s a playoff rematch from a year ago as the Commanders stunned the Lions at Ford Field in the divisional round, 45-31. Both clubs have already lost one more game than they did in 2024. Dan Quinn’s club has dropped four in a row—giving up a combined 135 points in the process.

Pittsburgh (5-3) at L.A. Chargers (6-3): Mike Tomlin’s team cooled off the hot Colts’ offense last Sunday thanks to six takeaways. The Chargers’ defensive unit didn’t give up a touchdown at Tennessee, but still had their hands full with the Titans. Can the Steelers’ potent pass rush exploit the Bolts’ offensive front?

Monday, Nov. 10

Philadelphia (6-2) at Green Bay (5-2-1): The well-rested reigning Super Bowl champions visit Lambeau Field for the first time since 2020 in this 2024 playoff rematch. The Eagles took a pair from the Pack a year ago, prevailing in Brazil, 34-29. Philadelphia rediscovered its ground game vs. the Giants in Week 8.