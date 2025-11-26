2025 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 13

This week’s NFL schedule features a tripleheader on Turkey Day, a clash of first-place teams on Black Friday, 11 contests on Sunday, and a Monday night battle between two teams headed in opposite directions.

It also the first time since Week 4 that all 32 teams will be in action. The Thanksgiving traditions continue in Detroit and Dallas, while the Baltimore Ravens host the rival Bengals in prime time.

With victories on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos can join the New England Patriots as the only 10-win teams in the league.

Football food for thought in Week 13 the 2025 NFL Season

Thursday, Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving)

Green Bay (7-3-1) at Detroit (7-4): Back in Week 1, Dan Campbell’s club was pushed around at Lambeau Field, 27-13. That means Green Bay is in position to sweep this longtime rivalry for the first time since 2020. The unpredictable Lions are 38-45-2 lifetime on Thanksgiving, including 12-9-1 vs. the Packers.

Kansas City (6-5) at Dallas (5-5-1): Both of these clubs come off comeback victories. The Chiefs trailed the Colts by 11 points in the fourth quarter and prevailed in overtime. The Cowboy spotted the Eagles a 21-0 lead, then scored the final 24 points in a three-point win. The Pokes are 34-22-1 lifetime on Turkey Day.

Cincinnati (3-8) at Baltimore (6-5): It’s the first of two tilts between these rivals, and the latter has won the last four meetings. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow (injury) and Ja’Marr Chase (suspension) return this week, and the wideout has totaled 58 grabs for 962 yards and eight TDs in eight games vs. the Ravens.

Friday, Nov. 28

Chicago (8-3) at Philadelphia (8-3): The Bears are riding a four-game winning streak and now look to end a six-game overall skid to the Eagles that dates back to 2013. The Birds are coming off blowing a 21-0 lead at Dallas last Sunday. Ben Johnson’s first-place team continues to lead the league with 24 takeaways.

Sunday, Nov. 30

L.A. Rams (9-2) at Carolina (6-6): Both the first-place Rams and second-place Panthers come off prime time affairs, with very opposite results. Sean McVay’s club has won six straight games, and by a combined 183-72 score. Carolina has scored fewer than 10 points in three of their last five outings—all losses.

San Francisco (8-4) at Cleveland (3-8): Kyle Shanahan’s club comes off a Monday night win over Carolina and now heads east. Cleveland rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders gets the nod again. The 49ers have an NFL-low 13 sacks in 12 games. Browns’ edge rusher Myles Garrett has 13 sacks in his last four games.

Houston (6-5) at Indianapolis (8-3): DeMeco Ryans’s rejuvenated club has won three straight games, the latest a Thursday night conquest of the Bills in which they totaled eight sacks and three takeaways. The Colts let one get away last Sunday at Kansas City. The Texans have won three straight at Indianapolis.

New Orleans (2-9) at Miami (4-7): The Dolphins (off last week) have won two straight games, and half of their four victories in 2025 are vs. NFC teams. Talk about symmetry? Only three teams have averaged fewer rushing yards per game than the Saints, while Miami is a dismal 29th in the league vs. the run.

Atlanta (4-7) at N.Y. Jets (2-9): Last Sunday at New Orleans, the Falcons snapped a five-game losing streak thanks to quarterback Kirk Cousins and a defense that kept the Saints’ offense out of the end zone. The Jets own a 1-4 home record, are 0-3 vs. NFC teams, and still have only one takeaway in 11 games in 2025.

Arizona (3-8) at Tampa Bay (6-5): The Cardinals make their way east to the Sunshine State, and will battle a Bucs’ team that has dropped three straight games and allowed 106 points in those setbacks. The big question is whether Todd Bowles will have quarterback Baker Mayfield at his disposal this weekend.

Jacksonville (7-4) at Tennessee (1-10): The Jaguars’ remaining schedule includes a pair of clashes with the first-place Colts, as well as two games with the last-place Titans. Jacksonville’s defense has come on in recent weeks, and are suddenly the league’s top-ranked vs. the run—allowing just 83.8 yards per game.

Minnesota (4-7) at Seattle (8-3): It’s reunion time in Seattle as Sam Darnold faces the team that he led to the playoffs in 2024. The Purple Gang has already lost more than twice as many games as it during the 2024 regular season. The Vikings (21) and Seahawks (20) and 1-2 in the league in turnovers this season.

Las Vegas (2-9) at L.A. Chargers (7-4): The Raiders look to avoid being swept by the Chargers (off last week) for the second consecutive year. The club has now dropped nine straight games to AFC West rivals dating back to the start of 2024. The erratic Bolts are a perfect 3-0 vs. their divisional rivals this season.

Buffalo (7-4) at Pittsburgh (6-5): Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen was sacked a career-high eight times (70 yards in losses) in the Thursday night loss at Houston. Sean McDermott’s team is 3-4 in its last seven games since starting 4-0. The Steelers have allowed 31-plus points in five games—four of those losses.

Denver (9-2) at Washington (3-8): Both the Broncos, winner of eight straight games, and Commanders, who have dropped six in a row, sat out Week 12. Denver continues to lead the NFL in sacks (49). Dan Quinn’s club is ranked next-to-last in the NFL with six takeaways and a minus-12 turnover differential.

Monday, Dec. 1

N.Y. Giants (2-10) at New England (10-2): In both teams’ final preseason outing in 2025, Big Blue came away with a 42-10 victory over the Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Now Big Blue has lost as many games this season as New England has won. The Pats’ offense and defense are both ranked eighth in the league.