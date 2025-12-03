2025 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 14

There have been only four teams that have played each of the first 13 weeks of the season. Now the Carolina Panthers (7-6), New England Patriots (11-2), New York Giants (2-11), and San Francisco 49ers (9-4) finally get some time off.

It’s a 14-game slate in which exactly half of the matchups are of the divisional encounters, with three of those contests being rematches from earlier this year.

Finally, there are three games this week featuring teams with identical records.

Football food for thought in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL Season

Off: Carolina, New England, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Thursday, Dec. 4

Dallas (6-5-1) at Detroit (7-5): Brian Schottenheimer’s team is right on the heels of the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles in the NFC East. The Lions are reeling and have now lost more than twice as many games as they did in 2024. Dallas has scored 351 points in 12 games, Detroit right behind with 350 points.

Sunday, Dec. 7

Seattle (9-3) at Atlanta (4-8): Seahawks head east to Atlanta for the second consecutive year, and look to add to head coach Mike Macdonald’s 12-2 road record. The Falcons are one setback away from an eighth straight losing campaign. Seattle’s Sam Darnold faces an improved pass rush that has totaled 41 sacks.

Pittsburgh (6-6) at Baltimore (6-6): It’s the first meeting of the season between these longtime rivals, and both are coming off embarrassing home losses. The Steelers lost a pair of games at Baltimore last season, giving up 220 and 299 yards rushing, respectively, and dropped those games by a combined 62-31 score.

Cincinnati (4-8) at Buffalo (8-4): The Bengals stunned the Ravens on Thanksgiving night at Baltimore, and are now just two games out of first place in the AFC North. Only the Giants have allowed more rushing yards per game than the Bengals. They face the NFL’s second-leading rusher in Buffalo’s James Cook.

Tennessee (1-11) at Cleveland (3-9): It’s a battle of last-place teams in Nashville, where the Titans have lost 11 consecutive games. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has been sacked a league-high 48 times, and now has to deal with relentless Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett and his NFL-high 19 QB traps.

Indianapolis (8-4) at Jacksonville (8-4): It’s the first meeting of the season between AFC South rivals, both who have either already equaled or surpassed their win total from 2024. The Colts have dropped two straight games following an 8-2 start. All four of Indianapolis’ losses have been by seven or fewer points.

Washington (3-9) at Minnesota (4-8): It’s two playoff teams from ‘24 that combined for 26 regular-season wins. The Commanders have dropped seven consecutive games, while the Vikings have lost four in a row. Minnesota leads the league with 26 turnovers and is dead last in the NFL in turnover differential (plus-15).

Miami (5-7) at N.Y. Jets (3-9): Back on Week 4 on a Monday night in South Florida, the Dolphins got their first victory of 2025 via a 27-21 triumph. The ‘Fins now own a 15-4 record in this series since 2016. Tua Tagovailoa is tied for the NFL lead with 14 interceptions, but the Jets still haven’t picked off a pass in ’25.

New Orleans (2-10) at Tampa Bay (7-5): Six weeks ago at the Superdome, Kellen Moore’s team was held to a season-low three points in a 20-point loss to Baker Mayfield and company. The Bucs finish the season playing four of their last five games vs. divisional rivals. The team owns a minus-22 scoring differential.

Denver (10-2) at Las Vegas (2-10): It was one of the ugliest games of 2025. The Broncos survived a 10-7 Thursday night debacle in Week 10 at Las Vegas. Raiders’ quarterback Geno Smith was sacked six times, and in his last four games he’s been dropped a combined 25 times. Denver has won nine straight games.

L.A. Rams (9-3) at Arizona (3-9): Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford turned over the ball three times in last week’s loss at Carolina. The Cards fell short at Tampa, and have lost 9 of their last 10 games. Including playoffs, the Rams own a 14-3 edge in this series dating back to Sean McVay’s hiring by the club in 2017.

Chicago (9-3) at Green Bay (8-3-1): It’s the first of two meetings in three weeks between these storied rivals. Thanks to their Black Friday win at Philadelphia, the Bears have already wrapped up their first winning season since 2018. The Packers own a 3-0 divisional record this season, while Chicago is 1-2.

Houston (7-5) at Kansas City (6-6): The Texans visit Kansas City for the third time since Week 16 of 2024. They look to snap a five-game skid in this series that includes a pair of playoff setbacks. A seventh loss by Andy Reid’s team would be the most by the club since 2014—the last time the Chiefs made the playoffs.

Monday, Dec. 8

Philadelphia (8-4) at L.A. Chargers (8-4): The Eagles are coming off a surprising home loss to the Bears as a supposedly-formidable defense was gashed for 281 yards on the ground. The Bolts returned from their off-week and completed a sweep of the Raiders. Jim Harbaugh’s club is 0-2 vs. NFC East teams in 2025.