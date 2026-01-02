2025 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 18

It’s hardly breaking news, but there’s a lot on the line during this final weekend of the 2025 NFL regular-season.

There are four division champions yet to be crowned. Hence, there are showdowns in Tampa and Santa Clara on Saturday, and a battle for the AFC title Sunday night at Pittsburgh. Either the Jaguars or Texans will win the AFC South.

An already unpredictable season could have seven new division winners from a year ago.

Football food for thought in Week 18 of the 2025 NFL Season

Saturday, Jan. 3

Carolina (8-8) at Tampa Bay (7-9): Yes, there’s a bizarre way that the Panthers win their first division title since 2015 with a loss. A three-way tie between Carolina, Atlanta, and Tampa Bay at 8-9 gives Dave Canales’s team the crown. The Bucs have lost four straight and are 1-7 since their 6-2 start this season.

Seattle (13-3) at San Francisco (12-4): The winner not only takes home a division title but will be the NFC’s top seed in the playoffs. For Seattle, it would be the team’s first division title since 2020. Both of these playoff-bound clubs own six-game winning streaks. The Niners won at Seattle, 17-13, in Week 1.

Sunday, Jan. 4

New Orleans (6-10) at Atlanta (7-9): It’s the two hottest teams in the NFC South. Kellen Moore’s Saints have strung together four straight wins after a 2-10 start. Raheem Morris’s Falcons, who can sweep this series for the first time since their Super Bowl LI season of 2016, have won three consecutive contests.

Cleveland (4-12) at Cincinnati (6-10): Another Week 18 matchup in which the teams met on opening weekend. The Bengals and Browns are locking into third and fourth place, respectively, in the AFC North. Myles Garrett still has 22.0 sacks (18.0 in his last 10 games). Will he corral Joe Burrow for the record?

Indianapolis (8-8) at Houston (11-5): The ultimate clash of two teams headed in opposite directions game. The Colts have dropped six in a row after an 8-2 start. DeMeco Ryans’s team is riding an eight-game winning streak after opening 3-5. Rookie Riley Leonard faces Houston’s top-ranked defensive unit.

Tennessee (3-13) at Jacksonville (12-4): The Titans have been a little feistier as of late, however a loss here would make it two straight three-wins seasons for the franchise. A triumph by the red-hot Jaguars (7 straight) gives them the AFC South and the club’s highest victory total since finishing 13-3 in 2007.

Green Bay (9-6-1) at Minnesota (8-8): The Packers are headed back to the playoff for the third straight season, but are also in the midst of a three-game skid. The Vikings are the hottest team in the division, and Green Bay hasn’t swept this series since 2019. Who’s playing quarterback for Matt LaFleur’s team?

Dallas (7-8-1) at N.Y. Giants (3-13): Brian Schottenheimer can salvage a .500 season with a victory. The Cowboys have won nine straight and are 16-1 in their last 17 games vs. Big Blue dating back to 2017. The Giants could move the ball against a Dallas’ team that has allowed a franchise-record 477 points.

N.Y. Jets (3-13) at Buffalo (11-5): It’s the team with the worst win-loss record in the league since 2020 (28-72) vs. the playoff-bound Bills and the NFL’s best mark (72-27) this decade. The Bills will be a wild card team for the first time since 2019. Incredibly, Aaron Glenn’s Jets haven’t intercepted a pass this season.

Detroit (8-8) at Chicago (11-5): A year after finishing tied for the best record in the league (15-2), Dan Campbell’s club is looking to avoid a losing season. And a season after posting a perfect 6-0 record vs. their NFC North rivals, the Lions are 1-4 in divisional games, the lone win over the Bears back in Week 2.

L.A. Chargers (11-5) at Denver (13-3): Jim Harbaugh’s club is locked into a wild card spot, so battered quarterback Justin Herbert will sit this week in place of Trey Lance. A win by Sean Payton’s team and the Broncos will lock up homefield advantage in the AFC playoffs, something they haven’t done since 2015.

Arizona (3-13) at L.A. Rams (11-5): It’s been a very long year for a club that won its first two games and have just one victory since. The Cards are eight games out of third place in the NFC West. The Rams are just 2-3 in their last five games (after opening 9-2), allowing a disappointing 147 points in those outings.

Kansas City (6-10) at Las Vegas (2-14): The reigning AFC champions (15-2 in 2024) have lost five straight games, and are in the midst of the club’s first double-digit loss season since finishing 2-14 in 2012. The Raiders (losers of 10 straight) were a playoff team in 2021, and own a 20-47 regular-season mark since.

Miami (7-9) at New England (13-3): After two straight playoff appearances, Miami is guaranteed a second straight losing season. A victory by the Pats would be a 10-win improvement, tying the NFL’s greatest turnaround set in 1999 by the 13-3 Colts (3-13 in 1998) and the 11-5 Dolphins in 2008 (1-15 in 2007).

Washington (4-12) at Philadelphia (11-5): In Week 16 on a Saturday at Landover, Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley rushed for 132 yards and one TD in a 29-18 win. However, it appears head coach Nick Sirianni will be sitting many of his starters on Sunday. The Commanders’ defense is ranked next-to-last in the NFL.

Baltimore (8-8) at Pittsburgh (9-7): The winner wins the AFC North and the loser is going home. Baltimore rolled the Packers last week via Derrick Henry’s 216 yards rushing and four TDs. In their last three games vs. the Steelers (including playoffs), the Ravens have run for 220, 299, and 217 yards, respectively.